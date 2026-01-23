Cleveland Browns Leaning on New, Experienced Consultant During Head Coach Interviews

The Cleveland Browns are using a new face in their search to hire the next head coach to lead their organization moving forward.

On Friday afternoon, NFL insider Jordan Schultz explained that the Browns have been utilizing former Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders general manager Tom Telesco as a consultant in their interviews with prospective candidates.

Telesco, 53, has local roots in Ohio as he attended John Carroll University. Now, he’s helping the Browns lead their search.

Among those involved in the #Browns HC search is former Chargers and Raiders GM Tom Telesco, who has been serving as a consultant and helping the organization in its process to find a head coach.



I’m told he has been in meetings with the in-person candidates. pic.twitter.com/tUbLEsTqms — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 23, 2026

During his short time with the Raiders, Telesco was hired to work alongside Antonio Pierce. He brought 11 years of experience to Las Vegas from his time with the Chargers, where he drafted key players including Justin Herbert and Kennan Allen.

After the Browns fired Kevin Stefanski following six seasons as the head coach, owner Jimmy Haslam quipped that the next 120 days would be pivotal for the organization. In that timeframe, they need to hire a new head coach, ace free agency and the NFL Draft.

Telesco and the Browns have big holes to fill this offseason.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry told reporters after firing Stefanski that the team planned to use their resources this offseason on rebuilding the offense. The entire starting offensive line is set to hit free agency, and the Browns will have major holes to plug. They’ll also want to add talent at wide receiver, so whoever is starting at quarterback could have somebody more reliable than Jerry Jeudy, who regressed after a career-best season in 2024.

Telesco’s experience adding talent in areas of need for the Browns feels noteworthy. It’s a massive win for the organization to have an individual involved in their process who is credited for drafting Herbert, Allen and other impact players including Joey Bosa and Rayshawn Slater.

By all indications, the Browns could prefer to skew young in this head coaching process. Schultz reported that the team could be down to deciding between Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski and Los Angeles Rams passing game coordinator Nathan Scheelhaase.

If the Browns were to hire Udinski, who is interviewing in person on Friday, he would be the youngest head coach in NFL history at just 30 years old. Meanwhile, Scheelhaase is finishing up his second season in the NFL with the Rams.

Due to this inexperience, it’s helpful that Berry has somebody with experience leading the way. The Browns will likely build experienced coordinators around Udinski or Scheelhaase, which adds credibility to the staff.

Telesco’s involvement as a consultant to the Browns should be welcomed.