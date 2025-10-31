Cleveland Browns legend calls for return of Deshaun Watson this season
The Cleveland Browns always seem to be in the cards for a quarterback change, with another change or two up in the air for the second half of the season.
Josh Cribbs made a strong claim on The BIGPLAY Sports Network's "Top Dawgs Show" regarding Deshaun Watson, with his belief being that Watson could very likely outperform any of the current options the Browns have at quarterback.
The strong belief from Cribbs in Watson’s ability to return to the field and show some sort of ability to lead their offense is met by the recent speculation that Watson’s rehab has gone better than expected.
"I believe that Deshaun Watson, in all of his faults, will put up more passing yards and throw down the field more than four yards on average," Cribbs said.
“Ya’ll forgot about four… Deshaun Watson isn’t terrible”, Cribbs added.
Watson hasn’t seen the field since he tore his Achilles back in week seven of the 2024 season, which came at a difficult time for Cleveland as they were in the midst of another lost season.
The Browns find themselves stuck in another seemingly lost season, currently sitting with a 2-6 record at the bottom of the AFC North division.
They also are currently dealing with heavy quarterback controversy with their rookie quarterbacks, with Dillon Gabriel’s underwhelming performances over the last few weeks as Shedeur Sanders watches on from the sideline.
Head coach Kevin Stefanski made it clear that the Browns would go into their bye week with Gabriel still slated as their starting quarterback, which has stirred the Browns divided fanbase on whether Gabriel should remain the starter, or if fellow rookie Sanders should see time as their new QB1.
Sanders has been dealing with a back injury over the past couple of weeks, making him unavailable to start at this moment.
Whether it’s Gabriel or Sanders starting games, the Browns still have a big decision to make on Watson in the next month or two. An Achilles injury typically keeps NFL quarterbacks out between nine to twelve months, which puts Watson right on track to return to the team any week now.
Only time will tell who Cleveland decides to close out their season with as their starting quarterback, but some signs, including from Cribbs, are pointing toward Watson to be in the running to potentially earn his starting role back before the season concludes.