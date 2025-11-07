Cleveland Browns legend to accept Lifetime Achievement award
A Cleveland Browns icon will be honored at the upcoming 26th Greater Cleveland Sports Awards with the Lifetime Achievement award.
Given annually to a person who has dedicated their life to advancing sports in Cleveland, the Lifetime Achievement accolade is the highest level of recognition presented at the prestigious ceremony, taking place on February 5 at the Rocket Arena.
So it comes as no surprise that legendary Cleveland Browns cornerback Hanford Dixon will be its latest recipient, having enjoyed one of the most memorable careers for the Browns.
Drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 1981, Dixon, now 66, went on to become perhaps the greatest cornerback in franchise history. He spent his entire career in Cleveland from 1981 to 1989.
During his illustrious career, he recorded 26 interceptions, bagged three Pro Bowl selections, and was named to two All-Pro teams.
Dixon helped lead the Browns to six playoff appearances, including three AFC Championship Games, becoming a defensive cornerstone during one of the most successful eras in the history of the club.
Away from the field, Dixon is also recognized for helping to name the "Dawg Pound," the famous group of Browns fans who sit in the east end zone and cheer for the Browns each home gameday.
The rallying identity transformed the Browns’ fan base and has endured for more than 40 years.
Following his final season in 1989, Dixon remained in Cleveland and continues to give back to the community through his ongoing involvement with the Browns organization.
Beyond football, he has also established himself as a respected broadcaster and television personality. He currently serves as a co-host on the BIGPLAY Sports Network's "Top Dawgs Show" with Josh Cribbs and Phil Taylor.
Off the field, Dixon is a two-time Co-Chair of Taste of the Browns. He has championed the Greater Cleveland Food Bank’s mission, raising awareness and critical support for hunger relief efforts across the region.
“Whether on the field, in the community, or uplifting those in need, Hanford Dixon exemplifies what it means to be a true leader—both as a Cleveland Browns legend and as a champion for positive change,” a statement by the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission said about the impact Dixon has had in the state of Ohio.
Dixon becomes the first Browns player since 2013 to collect the Lifetime Achievement award, when former quarterback Bernie Kosar accepted the honor.
In 2015, Browns’ radio and TV broadcaster Jim Donovan collected the Lifetime Achievement award. Past recipients have included former running back Jim Brown and former wide receiver Reggie Rucker.