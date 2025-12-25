Three things on the Cleveland Browns' Christmas wishlist

As the NFL regular season inches towards its end, the 3-12 Cleveland Browns are already looking forward to 2026.

Nonetheless, it’s also Holiday season, and in the spirit of giving and receiving, here are three things on the Browns’ Christmas wishlist, for those taking notes on who's been naughty or nice.

1. A franchise quarterback

The last time the Browns got themselves one of these -- a truly unmistakable, undeniable and undisputable franchise quarterback -- it was a kid hailing from Youngstown, Ohio, who wore No. 19 and forced the league to rewrite its supplemental draft rules.

Since Bernie Kosar was last seen slinging the ball in old Municipal Stadium, an almost endless litany of names has tried and subsequently failed, one way or another, to fill those shoes.

This 2025 hasn’t been the exception. With guys ranging from Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett to Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, and from Bailey Zappe and Tyler Huntley to Deshaun Watson, there just hasn’t been a solid answer at the most important position in all of sports available for the Browns this time around, either.

The Browns are likely to end up with a Top-3 pick in next year’s draft, and though the names that will be accessible for next April’s event don’t comprise the richest of quarterback classes, there’s always hope for a permanent solution. The free agency route is devilishly tricky, but we can’t rule that out, either.

2. A top-level supporting cast

Remember when, as a kid, you woke up early Christmas morning to boxes full of toys that couldn’t be used right away because they came with no batteries? Trying to develop a franchise quarterback without a competent offensive line or a half-decent group of receivers amounts to pretty much the same.

Sure, injuries have depleted the O-line since the very beginning, especially at the tackle position first, and then at center. The guards haven’t been immune to health issues, either. But starters and substitutes alike have been constantly playing football this year, not only in pass protection, but run blocking as well.

Nobody has dropped more passes this year than league co-leader Jerry Jeudy (10), who has also seen six of his targeted passes end up in interceptions this year at a time when his spot on the roster could be in jeopardy The second best wideout on the Browns’ roster in terms of receptions is Cedric Tillman, with 19... after 15 games played by the team -- Tillman has only played 11. Where are the rest of the wide receivers?

After rookie star Quinshon Judkins' gruesome injury, Cleveland now needs more help than ever on offense.

3. A Most Valuable Player Award for the best player in the NFL

Not everything has been miserable for the Browns in 2025, fortunately. Defensive end Myles Garrett has been nothing short of unbelievable, racking up 22.0 sacks after 15 contests. That leaves him just half a sack away from tying the NFL record for a single season, shared by Michael Strahan (2001) and T.J. Watt (2021), with two games to go.

Additionally, Garrett could also conceivably challenge the single-season tackle for a loss record, which belongs to J.J. Watt with 39 in 2012. Garrett would need seven in two remaining games to catch him.

Leaving stats aside, it’s hard to think of any player in the NFL who’s played better since Week 1 than Garrett, and who’s had such brilliant moments as his five-sack performance against the New England Patriots who, by the way, are co-owners of the league’s best record at 12-3. Then, there’s a four-sack showing against the Baltimore Ravens, two games later, immediately followed by a three-sack outing versus the Las Vegas Raiders.

No one has been as dominating week in and week out as Garrett, despite his team’s struggles.

It’s more than past the time where the MVP Award should automatically go to guys throwing the ball, and recognize that this year, the most deserving recipient is the guy throwing around the guys who throw the ball.