Browns offensive lineman has emotional response to coaching change

Dawand Jones' time as a member of the Cleveland Browns has been difficult.

The 24-year-old was drafted by the Browns with the 111th overall selection in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Over the course of his three years with the organization, he's only played in 24 games, dealing with countless injuries during his time in the orange and brown, including stops on the injured reserve in each campaign.

Earlier this season, Jones suffered a knee injury when Green Bay Packers safety Javon Bullard went low on a screen pass. His hamstring tore completely off the bone while also suffering damage to high right lateral collateral ligament.

“Honestly, it sucked. I cried, I cried tears,” the 6-foot-8, 374-pound tackle said back in November. “It happens. But I put in a lot of work this offseason. I got to do the same thing again, unfortunately, but it is what it is. Part of the game. Got to chalk it up.”

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Dawand Jones before the game against the Baltimore Ravens. | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Jones emotional after Stefanski firing

Those tears he cried then came back out on Monday, Jan. 5, when the Browns fired head coach Kevin Stefanski. To say this season has been tough for Jones would be an understatement.

"It's going to get hard for me to get over," he said when asked about the firing of Stefanski. "The relationship we built and the way we went through battles, just like any coach, he was always right there. It was definitely just sad."

Although he hasn't been on the field as much as he'd like to have been the past few seasons, Jones went on to say that Stefanski was a guy who didn't let that affect their relationship. When he was injured, the 43-year-old routinely checked up on him.

"He cared more so off the field. He tried to get a deeper understanding of you," Jones said. "For me, that's a big thing. I appreciate Kevin for that, and it never went unnoticed."

It's becoming more obvious as interviews with players come out that Stefanski had such a big impact on some of the younger players' mindsets. He seemed to always be there for his players and wanted the best for them, even if it did come at the expense of other things.

Jones will look to return to the field in the coming months in time for organized team activities.

“It’s sad, when I watch the games, it just hurts, not being out there,” he said. “But I try to just cheer my teammates and be with the team as much as possible.”

Heading into 2026, Jones will have one last season before his contract is up. With it being a contract year, the hope for both the Browns and Jones is that he can be a starting contributor for the team as they are set to lose numerous veteran linemen in the coming weeks.

He will make roughly $1.145 million, making his contract easily controllable for the team.