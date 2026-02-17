How Three Inexperienced Coordinators Could Shape Cleveland Browns Season

The Cleveland Browns have chosen to hire Mike Rutenberg, the defensive pass game coordinator for the Falcons, as their new defensive coordinator. Rutenberg brings a wealth of NFL experience, having been involved in the league since 2003. However, it’s worth noting that he has never served as defensive coordinator.

While there's nothing inherently wrong with Rutenberg's lack of prior experience as an NFL defensive coordinator, it reflects a broader pattern the Browns pursued this offseason.

Cleveland will have a lot of faces in new roles

Cleveland's primary four hires—head coach, offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator, and special teams coordinator—will be stepping into their roles at this level for the first time this season.

Head coach Todd Monken previously served as a college football head coach at Southern Mississippi, but he had never held an NFL head coaching position until the Browns brought him on board three weeks ago.

The same can be said for Cleveland's new offensive coordinator, Travis Switzer. Switzer has held various roles on the Baltimore Ravens coaching staff since 2017, but this will mark his first opportunity to serve as an offensive coordinator.

Switzer will have a bit more leeway to adjust as a coordinator, since Monken is an offensive-minded head coach who has already stated he will be calling the plays this season.

Cleveland's new special teams coach, Byron Storer, is set to step into his role for the first time this season. Storer has spent most of his coaching career as an assistant on special teams, dating back to 2010 in the NFL.

The Browns could be in a learning season

There could be significant upside to hiring a coordinator who has never held that position in the NFL, as there is an element of unpredictability. We simply do not know whether they will succeed or struggle in the role. On the flip side, there are potential downsides to not having a coordinator with NFL experience.

With all four main coaches taking on new roles they’ve never held before, the Browns may experience some growing pains throughout the season. This could significantly impact the team's performance if everyone is learning at the same time.

This season could prove challenging for these three coordinators and Monken, potentially leaving the Browns in a familiar predicament, as they grapple with finding their footing in the win column, much like the previous two years.

Perhaps the Browns will surprise everyone and have an outstanding season, much as the New England Patriots did after winning four games in 2024.