Cleveland Browns Officially Meet With Top WR Prospect Ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns are not wasting any time with their Top-30 visits.

The team has already reportedly met with projected first rounders Jordyn Tyson, wideout from Arizona State, and Ty Simpson, quarterback from Alabama.

Now, we need to add another projected first round prospect to the list, as the Browns are reportedly meeting with Ohio State’s Carnell Tate in Berea, as well, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Cleveland, which is getting a jump start on "30" visits ahead of free agency, is also hosting former Ohio State WR Carnell Tate. https://t.co/Ag8tbeuJcu — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 5, 2026



Although it’s being reported as a Top-30 visit, tate won’t count towards the limit of 30, as prospects from Ohio State are considered local visits.

Tate, as well as Tyson, has been a subject of debate regarding who the best available wide receiver is for the 2026 NFL Draft, with USC’s Makai Lemon also a part of the discussion. All three met with the team during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine.

Cleveland currently owns two first-round picks, No. 6 and No. 24, with the former being extensively linked to Tate in a number of mock drafts from some of the industry’s most respected analysts, including SI’s Daniel Flick and NFL.com Charles Davis.

With the Browns in dire need of help at the wide receiver position, it’s no secret that the top prospects available will get a lot of attention from Cleveland’s front office before Draft Day.

Why it's important for the Browns to follow up on Carnell Tate

Cleveland originally met with Tate during Combine last week, with the former Buckeye describing it as “great.”

"I had a great meeting with the Browns, Andrew Berry, the GM, head coach Todd Monken, and the receiver coach," Tate said. "We just talked ball. They got up there, and we talked ball. Put my film on, see what all I can remember."

The Browns are coming off a season where they only got four touchdowns out of wide receivers. Their No. 1 wideout (Jerry Jeudy) was tied for second in the NFL in dropped passes and barely surpassed 600 yards receiving. Adding just one wideout might not be enough, but it’s a start. And, adding the best one available in the draft would qualify as a great start.

Cleveland needs to be very thorough when studying these prospects. The last time the Browns drafted a first round wideout, they failed miserably (Corey Coleman, 15th overall, 2016.) This team can’t afford another bust, much less a Top-10 pick, if they decide to go in that direction with their first selection.

That’s why the Browns need to gather as much information as they can on Tate. And Tyson. And Lemon.

Tate might have a bit of an advantage going forward, as he played college ball in the Browns’ backyard, but cutting corners on his evaluations is not an option for the Browns’ front office. Whichever quarterback ends up starting in 2026 will need better weapons on the outside than the roster had to offer last year, and Tate could very well be a part of the solution.

The Browns just need to be sure.