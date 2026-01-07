Browns' offseason focus is crystal clear after final PFF rankings

A new era of Cleveland Browns football is set to begin this offseason after the firing of head coach Kevin Stefanski, but there is much more work needing to be done.

That responsibility lies on Browns general manager Andrew Berry, who must first find the right man to lead the franchise onto the field in 2026. After that, the question is, where does Berry start with the roster?

Pro Football Focus might have given Berry the right first path to take with that, as the final grades are in for rushing, receiving, pass blocking, and run blocking. The bad news for the Browns is that they have a lot of work to do, as they are ranked dead last in overall supporting cast.

Final 2025 NFL ranks in "Supporting Cast Rating" which is the average team PFF grades in rushing, receiving, pass blocking and run blocking (everything except passing):



Browns get mixed PFF reviews

Let's start with the positives the Browns have on offense that they can build around their quarterbacks. Running back Quinshon Judkins will be entering his second NFL season after a nice rookie campaign with 827 yards and seven touchdowns before suffering a season-ending injury. Cleveland also has Dylan Sampson, who could make for the ideal backup for Judkins in the future.

The positive with the pass catchers is that rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. looks like a future All-Pro after leading the team with 72 receptions for 731 yards and six touchdowns. After Fannin, though, is where the Browns will need some major focus.

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is a nice receiver, but he took a massive step back after his 1,000-yard 2024 season and followed it up with 602 yards and two touchdowns this year. Rookie Isaiah Bond showed some promise late in the season as he averaged 18.8 yards per reception, more than six yards per catch, more than anyone else on the roster, but he only had 18 catches for 338 yards in 16 games played.

At tight end, Fannin was already talked about, but what about the veteran David Njoku? He only had 293 yards and four touchdowns in a down year for him, with his future in question, as Fannin took over as the number one tight end on the team.

The biggest headache will be the offensive line, which saw multiple starters go down throughout the season due to injuries. Joel Bitonio was the only consistent lineman on the team, but his future is in flux with retirement on the back of his mind.

It's clear that Berry will have his hands full figuring out how to fix the offense to help his quarterbacks before the Browns can be considered contenders again.