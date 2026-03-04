Mike Rutenberg Explains How He’ll Build From Jim Schwartz’s Defense With Browns

New Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg has plenty of energy.

The 44-year-old first-time defensive coordinator was introduced to reports on Wednesday where he discussed “not knowing any way” other than to coach with passion and positive energy.

Rutenberg wants his unit to go out with positive energy. He said he wants to have a positive unit with swag and celebrations. That echoes the mentality that former Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz brought to the organization three years ago when he replaced Joe Woods.

Schwartz’s unit played with energy and passion. Even during losses, defensive backs were dancing. Up front, guys were attacking, bringing relentless pressure and sacking quarterbacks or tackling running backs in the backfield for losses.

“I’m always going to go with what they do well,” Rutenberg said. “Let’s focus with what players and coaches do well. Are we playing hard, fast, violent, and smart? If we’re smart, we play fast as humanly possible.”

Rutenberg wants to put his players in the best possible positions to find success. He also said as coaches, they’ll look themselves in the mirror and focus on what they do well as a staff, where they can improve, and find areas where they can coexist.

"It's always going to be style over scheme no matter what,” Rutenberg said when asked about keeping Schwartz’s scheme intact. “How hard we play, playing for each other, how fast we play and how violent we play."

Under Schwartz, the Browns consistently had one of the best defenses in football. Unfortunately, that only earned the Browns eight wins over their last two seasons. That’s why the organization decided to hire the offensive-minded Todd Monken instead of Schwartz, who they had hoped to retain as defensive coordinator.

Unfortunately, Schwartz couldn’t live with being passed over for Cleveland’s head coaching gig for the second time. He decided to not return to the organization, even though the Browns retained his rights. In all likelihood, Schwartz will have to sit on the sidelines in 2026.

While many worried about potential fallout that could happen as a result of Schwartz getting passed over, the Browns rebounded well. They took their time to find his replacement in Rutenberg, who most recently served as the defensive passing game coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons.

Rutenberg kept most of the defensive staff intact. While Rutenberg hasn’t spoken to Myles Garrett in person, the new defensive coordinator said he can’t wait to meet him and learn from him.

“I can’t wait to see all of his superpowers, learn about his superpowers and figure out what’s best for him to help him continue to achieve those superpowers,” Rutenberg said.

Garrett broke the NFL single-season sack record last season under Schwartz, which was one of the lone bright moments for the Browns last season. If Rutenberg can win over the best defensive player in the NFL the same way that Schwartz was able to, the hope would be that Cleveland’s defense will not take a step back.

That’ll make life a bit easier on Monken and new offensive coordinator Travis Switzer to fix this offense and win some games right out of the gate.