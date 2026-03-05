How Myles Garrett Found Himself in Trouble With the Law Once Again

Controversy seems to follow the Cleveland Browns wherever they go.

And this time, it's two-time Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett at the center of attention.

In the late evening hours of Wednesday, March 4, news was released that Garrett had picked up his ninth speeding ticket since 2017. The incident occurred on Feb. 21 at approximately 1:35 a.m., when Garrett was pulled over on Interstate 71 in Northeast Ohio and issued a citation after being clocked going 94 mph in a 70 mph zone.

His court date is set for Tuesday, March 10, but he will not have to appear if he decides to pay the fine he was assessed.

As @edgallekfox8 and @PeggyGallek reported on @fox8news #Browns DE Myles Garrett was pulled over in Wayne County on Feb. 21 at 1:35 by the sheriff’s department after being clocked doing 94 in a 70 on I-71 north. Garrett was cited for speeding. pic.twitter.com/aExnkYISoj — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) March 4, 2026

Unfortunately for the Browns and unsuspecting drivers on the road, Garrett's speeding issues aren't anything new. This past August 2025, he was pulled over for going 100 mph in a 60 mph zone, a situation where he was also given a ticket.

It's hard not to be surprised to see Garrett continue to speed while on the road, especially considering he was involved in a car crash back in 2022.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, that specific experience occurred due to Garrett driving 65 mph in a zone where the limit was just 45 mph, with him losing control of his vehicle, veering off the side of the road and flipping.

A look at Myles Garrett’s car after the crash Monday



Glad he’s OK 🙏



(via @BriBuckleyTV)pic.twitter.com/v0DiOsa30N — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 28, 2022

For how damaged his car was, he luckily left the situation with just a left shoulder sprain and right biceps strain.

Following that incident on the road, he came out and said that he would be more careful behind the wheel. However, it unfortunately seems that he has fallen back into old habits with two tickets in under a year's time.

"This will definitely be a wake-up call for me, just try to be smart overall with driving. Don’t take anything for granted,” Garrett said after the 2022 crash.

While Garrett has made a few questionable and unsafe off-the-field decisions since the Browns broke camp back before the 2025 season, this past year has been incredible for him on the gridiron.

He finished his Defensive Player of the Year campaign with a team, career and league-best 23 sacks. He also tacked on 60 combined total tackles, 33 for a loss, 39 quarterback hits and three forced fumbles, showing just how dynamic he is for the Browns' defense. His play was good enough for his fifth All-Pro selection in six seasons.

He's expected to continue being one of Cleveland's defensive staples in 2026 as they look to rebound following a few strugglesome seasons in the league standings.

However, Garrett just needs to figure out his off-the-field issues and avoid putting himself and others in dangerous situations. This type of behavior has become a legitimately concerning pattern that must be broken before something happens that cannot be taken back.