Cleveland Browns legend believes Shedeur Sanders is prototype quarterback
Shedeur Sanders is just hours away from making his first start in the NFL.
The former Colorado Buffalo is taking over the Cleveland Browns' offense after the previous starter, Dillon Gabriel, suffered a concussion at the end of the first half last Sunday. The Browns went on to lose that game, 23-16, to the Baltimore Ravens.
In Gabriel's place was Sanders, who struggled a good bit in his NFL debut. He tossed 4-of-16 through the air for 47 yards and one interception. He was also sacked twice and fumbled once.
Sanders will still get the nod to start this Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders with Gabriel still unable to clear concussion protocol.
However, through the bumps in the road, many former Cleveland legends have come out in support of the talented signal caller.
Most recently, on the BIGPLAY Sports Network, Josh Cribbs came out in support of Sanders and his abilities under center.
"I believe Shedeur Sanders it the prototype quarterback," Cribbs said.
Sanders, at 6-foot-2, 212 pounds, has really good athleticism for a quarterback. He's fast, strong and can make opponents miss when moving around in the pocket.
"I believe the intention that was put into Dillon Gabriel should have gone into Shedeur Sanders," he said. "I think this team would have been so much further evolved, stats, record, win-loss."
In college, Sanders was a really successful quarterback, taking home 2024 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year honors. He led Colorado to a 9-4 record that season, finishing 25th in the Final AP Poll of the year. He tossed for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns on a 74% completion mark. He also rushed for four touchdowns.
"However, when I saw them both play in preseason," Cribbs said. "Dillon Gabriel looked horrible at one point, then he bounced back... I think they may have given him more reps, but he looked good enough to be that No. 1 or No. 2 quarterback over Shedeur, who struggled in preseason."
Their preseason numbers showed similar, but different stories.
Sanders finished the preseason with 17-of-29 through the air, 152 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed the ball four times for 19 yards, but was sacked a high of seven times. His strugglesome performance that Cribbs mentioned came in Week 3 against the Rams.
In that game, he took five sacks while completing just three passes for 14 total yards of offense.
On the other hand, Gabriel looked a bit more efficient and composed when out on the gridiron.
He completed 25-of-37 for a 67.6% completion rate while slinging the rock for 272 yards and one touchdown. He did have two turnovers and two sacks, but they looked like simple, correctable mistakes.
However, from what we now know, it seems that there are a lot more things that need to be addressed in the former Oregon Duck's game before he can be declared a legitmate NFL starter.
While he looks to return from concussion protocol in the upcoming week, for now, the reins of the offense will be turned over to Sanders.
"Shedeur is putting in great work on the field, in the meeting room," Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "He will be better with reps that he's getting, like any player would be better, but we trust him and he's somebody that's continued to put in the work and will continue to do so.”
Sanders will get his shot to show his worth on Sunday, Nov. 23, with kickoff slated for 4:05 p.m. from Allegiant Stadium.