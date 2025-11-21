Cleveland Browns receive injury update ahead of Week 12 matchup
The Cleveland Browns are just days away from squaring off against the Las Vegas Raiders in a Week 12 matchup.
On Friday, Nov. 21, the Browns released the team's injury designation for the contest. Fortunately, the list isn't as deep as it has been in weeks past, but they will be without a few major pieces.
After going down awkwardly towards the tail end of the first half against the Baltimore Ravens last weekend, rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel entered concussion protocol. The Browns went on to lose that game, 23-26. While it was uncertain when he would return, it will be at least longer than a week's length, with him being ruled out for the Raiders game.
Alongside the former Oregon Duck, the team also ruled out wideout Jamari Thrash and defensive end Alex Wright. Outside of those three players being ruled out, starting offensive tackle Jack Conklin is currently questionable.
He exited late in the loss to the Ravens with knee discomfort.
The offense will obviously be depleted, and without both Thrash and Conklin the team will have to make adjustments.
Thrash has played in nine games this season, being targeted 15 times, hauling in 10 catches and going for 107 yards. He has not yet found the endzone. When healthy, Cleveland has often opted to play him in the slot, with that role being turned over to rookie Isaiah Bond.
Up front, Conklin's had an injury riddled season.
He's only played in six games this season, leaving at least half of them at some point due to being banged up. Such circumstances have resulted in the team going various directions with the offensive line, but none paying off.
Cleveland's different starting quarterbacks this season have been sacked 29 times.
However, while all of those injuries will present new trials to undergo, none will be as impactful as what the defense will have to do to make up for Wright.
He's been one of the staples on the line this season, playing in nine games and starting in four, all while tacking on 24 tackles, nine for a loss, three sacks and three quarterback hits. Alongside Garrett, he's been one of the most exciting breakouts for the team this season.
Just a few days ago, the Browns resigned him to a three-year contract.
"It just shows the fact that they believe in me," Wright said. "They put they all into me. They didn't have to draft me. They didn't have to throw me into the fire. They could have got somebody else my rookie year, but I learned just being out there physically. I learned going against people like Joel (Bitonio), Jack (Conklin), Dawand (Jones), just being a sponge and stuff like that.
"So, it's just surreal right now. It's very surreal. But at the end of the day, the work is still there. I'm happy that this is a life-changing moment for me, but at the end of the day, we still got work to do."
While Cleveland looks to address their various injuries ahead of Sunday's outing, all eyes are fixated on former Colorado Buffalo Shedeur Sanders, who will make his first NFL start in place of Gabriel.
The Browns and Raiders will kick off play against one another from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas at 4:05 p.m.
Both team's enter the game with just two measly wins on the 2025 season.