Browns Fans Who Want Malik Willis Get Bad News Before Free Agency

While the Browns took two quarterbacks in last year’s draft, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, the future remains uncertain as to who will start for years to come. Both Gabriel and Sanders made at least six starts for the team last season, while both showed flashes, but Cleveland still only won five games.

To Sanders' credit, three of those wins did come when he started in the final seven games, while Gabriel ended at 1-5 as the starter. Cleveland will still be searching far and wide for a possible quarterback and had been linked to the top name in free agency.

Malik Willis seems to be the crown jewel at quarterback in this free agency group, as most teams look at him as a rehabilitation project who can succeed in a new place. Cleveland was interested in bringing Willis in, but now it “doesn’t seem likely” that Willis will end up with the Browns, per Jeremy Fowler.

Willis is 26 years old and was a part of the 2022 draft class, where he was taken in the third round by the Tennessee Titans. Willis played in just 11 total games for the Titans, where he passed for 350 yards, no touchdowns, and three interceptions.

After joining the Green Bay Packers in 2024, Willis revitalized his game when he was Jordan Love’s backup. In the same number of games played over the past two years, he passed for 972 yards, six touchdowns, and zero interceptions, and his completion percentage skyrocketed to 78.6%.

What else could the Browns do?

The main problem is that Willis may command a deal of $20 million a year, and Cleveland is not in a cap situation to take a chance on the generally unproven signal caller. The Arizona Cardinals and Miami Dolphins are more likely landing spots for Willis.

This is good news for Sanders because if Willis were brought in, he would have to fight through the depth chart once again. This also doesn’t mean that Cleveland will not explore other free agent and draft options.

Prospects like Carson Beck or Drew Allar, who both have connections to the team, are likely options for Cleveland to take, especially if they fall in the draft. Beck has the connection of playing under Todd Monken at Georgia and expressed interest in playing under him again at the combine. Allar grew up in Northeast Ohio, attending Medina High School, and was a big Browns fan growing up.

Subscribe on YouTube for daily Browns content: