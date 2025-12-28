Cleveland Browns rule out David Njoku, six others vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
In this story:
The Cleveland Browns are counting down the minutes before kickoff against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 17.
Though the Browns' season will end next week, they can spoil the Steelers' chances of winning the AFC North by beating them and forcing them to play the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18 for the division crown.
Here's a look at who won't play for the Browns against the Steelers:
TE David Njoku
Njoku did not practice this week due to personal reasons and a knee injury that will hold him out against the Steelers. While Njoku is out, rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. is active after being questionable with a groin injury.
QB Dillon Gabriel
Gabriel was listed on the injury report with a shoulder injury that limited him in the final practice of the week. The Browns elevated quarterback Bailey Zappe from the practice squad, so he will be the backup for Shedeur Sanders today if he has to exit the game.
WR Jamari Thrash
Thrash has been dealing with a foot injury that has held him out of the lineup since Nov. 9 against the New York Jets.
With Thrash out, the Browns will rely on Isaiah Bond, Malachi Corley, Jerry Jeudy, Gage Larvadain, and Cedric Tillman as the team's wide receivers.
CB Myles Harden
Harden was questionable going into the game after being a limited participant in practice with a shoulder injury. This is the first game Harden has missed all season after appearing in all 15 previous contests and making four starts.
OL Kendrick Green
Green was signed by the Browns off of the Buffalo Bills practice squad. Likely to gain some intel against his former team in the Steelers. Green was a third-round pick by the Steelers in the 2021 NFL Draft and spent his first two seasons with the team before being traded to the Houston Texans.
OT Jeremiah Byers
Undrafted rookie Jeremiah Byers has not made his NFL debut yet. He has been with the Browns for almost three weeks after being signed off of the Arizona Cardinals practice squad.
DT Sam Kamara
Kamara has appeared in four games for the Browns this season, but he will not be playing against the Steelers due to an elbow injury that made him a limited participant in practice all week.
Steelers Inactives
The Steelers will have the following players as their inactives:
- WR Calvin Austin III
- RB Caleb Johnson
- CB Brandon Echols
- CB James Pierre
- OL Isaac Sayumalo
- OLB T.J. Watt
Will Howard will serve as the team's emergency quarterback.
Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management.Follow JeremyBrener