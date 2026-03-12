Three Free Agents Browns Should Add Before It's Too Late

The Cleveland Browns have made a handful of additions to their roster in the past few days, but they shouldn't stop there just yet.

Cleveland still has a handful of gaps to address on its roster, and here are a few more players the Browns could consider signing.

Left Tackle Taylor Decker

The Browns made it clear they were dissatisfied with their offensive line's performance last season. To address this, they acted quickly in free agency, trading for Houston Texans right tackle Tytus Howard and signing free agent guards Zion Johnson and Elgton Jenkins.

Cleveland has strengthened the interior of the offensive line, but there is still work to be done at left tackle. There's a strong possibility that the Browns will use one of their early-round picks to address the left tackle position. However, if they’re looking for a veteran free agent, Taylor Decker wouldn’t be a bad choice.

Decker played for the Lions for 10 seasons, but Detroit recently let him go after discussions about a contract extension fell through. Decker has been a solid pro throughout his NFL career and was a Pro Bowler in 2024, and could hold down left tackle for the Browns for one or two seasons.

Tight End Jonnu Smith

The Browns have allowed tight end David Njoku to leave. Although they have a promising young tight end, Harold Fannin Jr., entering his second season, and recently signed veteran free agent tight end Jack Stoll, they still need to find a reliable No. 2 option.

Smith played with the Pittsburgh Steelers last season and has spent nine years in the league. He was named a Pro Bowler in 2024 while with the Dolphins, but he was traded to the Steelers last season. Unfortunately, he only recorded 222 receiving yards and two touchdowns over 17 games.

He could regain his footing with the Browns as the second option behind Fannin.

Wide Receiver Deebo Samuel Sr.

Cleveland hasn't addressed its wide receiver room during the first few days of free agency, and one player still on the market is Deebo Samuel Sr. Samuel spent his first six seasons with the 49ers before being traded to the Washington Commanders last season. He recorded 727 receiving yards and five touchdowns, along with one rushing touchdown, and he could still have enough left in the tank to contribute to the Browns for another season or two.

The Browns need to bring in a veteran wide receiver this offseason, and Samuel could be the perfect fit. He can line up as a precise route runner and also play as a running back.