Cleveland Browns Trade Draft Pick for Starting Offensive Tackle After NFL Combine

The NFL Combine has been in the rearview mirror for less than 24 hours, and the Cleveland Browns are already on the board with a big trade.

The Browns are trading a fifth-round draft pick to the Houston Texans for right tackle Tytus Howard, according to several reports. Immediately, Browns general manager Andrew Berry extended Howard on a new three-year deal worth $63 million.

Howard has 93 starts in the NFL since the Texans selected him with the No. 23 overall selection in 2019. Last season, he allowed zero sacks and has performed much better against the pass than in the run game.

Throughout the NFL Combine week, the Browns spoke at length about being multifaceted in their approach to fixing this offensive line. Berry admired Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles, who was able to reconstruct his offensive line to better protect Caleb Williams in one offseason.

The Bears traded for offensive line help while drafting and developing and signing players through free agency. Already, Berry is proving true to his word by acquiring a veteran offensive lineman. Howard will turn 30 in May, proving that the Browns will mix in veterans with young players.

“Thinking about the offensive line, I think what Chicago and Ryan Poles did last year is a really good model,” Berry said about how the Bears were able to rebuild their line. “They did a combination of internal development, veteran additions and draft.”

Before the offseason truly gets started, the Browns are on the board with a legitimate starting right tackle who could also slide inside and play a bit of guard if required.

This trade will leave the Browns with nine selections in the upcoming NFL Draft. That’s still plenty of ammunition for Berry to stay diligent and fix the rest of this offensive line. The Browns will still need a starting left tackle and could have question marks at left guard. Currently, the Browns are awaiting a retirement decision from legendary left guard Joel Bitonio, who is considering a return to the team.

Berry stated at the NFL Combine that backup center Luke Wypler and tackle Dawand Jones should both be healthy and ready to go in 2026. But already, the Browns are investing in upgrades that could allow those players to slow play their return and revert back into depth pieces.

Also, this trade gives Berry flexibility in the first round of the NFL Draft. The Browns met with premier right tackles including Miami’s Francis Mauigoa and Utah’s Spencer Fano at the NFL Combine. With right tackle solved, Berry can focus on the left tackle prospects like Georgia’s Monroe Freeling as he works on building the team’s draft board for April.