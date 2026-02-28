Three Offensive Line Prospects Cleveland Browns Should Watch at NFL Combine

This weekend in Indianapolis is all about the offensive linemen at the NFL Combine.

With defensive backs, linebackers and defensive tackles all in the rearview mirror, the Cleveland Browns will be watching quarterbacks, receivers and offensive linemen closely inside of Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday and Sunday.

Throughout the week, Browns general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Todd Monken spoke about how important it would be to fix the offensive line in Cleveland this offseason. While the team doesn’t have a concrete plan at quarterback, they need to load up front and protect whoever emerges as QB1.

Here are a few offensive line prospects that Browns fans should familiarize themselves with.

Georgia LT Monroe Freeling

The Browns need a true left tackle. They’ve been searching for one ever since Joe Thomas decided to retire at the conclusion of the 2027 season.



Berry’s first ever draft pick with the Browns was offensive tackle Jedrick Wills, who was a converted right tackle. He spent five years with the Browns before spending the 2025 season away from football to regain health.

Freeling is a mountain of a man and a true left tackle at 6-foot-7. He started all 14 games for the Georgia Bulldogs during his sophomore and junior seasons. Remember, Monken has strong ties to the Bulldogs from his experience serving as their offensive coordinator. This could help the Browns get more accurate information and make an informed decision about Freeling.

While you’ll see the Browns mocked to select Utah tackles Spencer Fano or Caleb Lomu, both of them have questionable measurables and experience on the left side of the line. Miami’s Francis Mauigoa is a right tackle as well.

Some outlets project Freeling as a second-round prospect, but don’t be surprised if his name gets called in the first.

Clemson LT Blake Miller

A real left tackle with local roots, Miller started all four seasons for the Tigers at left tackle following a successful high school career at Strongsville.

He’s a durable, well-seasoned left tackle that played a lot of games during his college career at Clemson. ESPN’s Matt Miller referred to Blake Miller as an ironman, which was the nickname made famous by Thomas in Cleveland for his legendary record of consecutive snaps.

Filling Hall of Fame shoes will be difficult, but Miller would be an experienced local product that would instantly be embraced by Browns fans.

Texas A&M iOL Chase Bisontis

Penn State left guard Olaivavega Ioane is likely to be a first-round selection. The Browns are hoping that Joel Bitonio decides to return to the team for his 13th season in the NFL.

While Oregon’s Emmanuel Pregnon is the second-rated interior offensive line prospect, his 24-year-old age will likely scare off Berry.

Remember, the Browns prefer to select younger prospects in the NFL Draft. This helps develop young players during their rookie contracts and extend them before their athletic primes for a second deal.

Still only 21, Bisontis might be a better fit for what the Browns are looking for. There’s not a massive talent disparity between the top and middle tier of guards in this year’s draft class, so the Browns could demonstrate some patience in that spot. Keylan Rutledge, Beau Stevens or Jeremiah Wright could be better value for the Browns, who have plenty of needs.

