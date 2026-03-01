Cleveland Browns NFL Combine Takeaways: Fixing Offensive Line is Paramount

After the Cleveland Browns fired Kevin Stefanski, owner Jimmy Haslam stated that the next 120 days would be critical for the future of his team.

55 days later, the Browns have hired new head coach Todd Monken and just put a bow on the NFL Combine week in Indianapolis. Up next, they’ll formalize Monken’s staff and prepare for NFL free agency.

Here are the three major Browns takeaways from the NFL Combine.

1. Fixing the offensive line is still the biggest focus

The Browns are rightfully focused on fixing their offensive line, which is their biggest position of need this offseason.

During his press conference on Tuesday, Browns general manager Andrew Berry stated that he admired the way the Chicago Bears rebuilt their offensive line in one offseason. Just last year, the Bears were able to draft, sign and trade for offensive linemen that were way more useful.

With the entire starting offensive line set to hit free agency, expect the Browns to deploy a similar approach. They could also lean on the internal development of depth tackles including Luke Wypler and Dawand Jones, who Berry said should be healthy for next season.

The Browns met with every premier tackle in this class. Utah offensive tackles Spencer Fano and Caleb Lomu both had good meetings with the Browns, as did Alabama’s Kadyn Proctor, Georgia’s Monroe Freeling and Miami’s Francis Mauigoa.

Even if the Browns decide to trade around, it feels like the Browns drafting an offensive lineman in the first-round is almost guaranteed.

2. No concrete answer on quarterbacks

While the Browns publicly entertain a quarterback competition between Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel and Deshaun Watson, it feels like they could add another option into that room.

Monken stated that the team could upgrade every position, including quarterback. Berry wouldn’t rule out drafting another quarterback despite selecting Sanders and Gabriel last April.

Throughout the week, Monken’s ties to several passers in this draft class were revealed.

The Browns could be a fit for Alabama QB Ty Simpson, who Monken tried to recruit when he was the offensive coordinator at Georgia. He also has a recruiting relationship with LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeir. Miami QB Carson Beck played for Monken at Georgia, and claimed he’d be “super stoked” for a reunion in Cleveland.

Former Medina High School QB Drew Allar said his meeting with his hometown team went well, as he was recruited out of high school by Browns quarterback coach Mike Bajakian (who was the offensive coordinator at Northwestern) and they have a good relationship.

Expect Berry to also attempt a push for free agent quarterback Malik Willis, even though that doesn’t feel likely. The Browns could also make an offer for Indianapolis Colts QB Anthony Richardson or Arizona Cardinals speedster Kyler Murray, who are both expected to be on the move.

3. Trading down also feels likely

Berry wasn’t shy about revealing that the Browns would listen to offers for the No. 6 overall selection.

Last draft, the Browns received a haul for No. 2 overall. With so many needs on the offensive side of the football, Berry will likely explore a small trade back. It might be difficult to secure a 2027 first-round selection, but the Browns are looking for answers at quarterback and should make sure they’re well positioned.