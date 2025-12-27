Cleveland Browns weather forecast could help Myles Garrett's sack record pursuit

The Cleveland Browns are playing for draft position over the final two weeks of the season. Luckily, Myles Garrett is aiming for more and giving fans something to cheer for during another lost season.

Garrett enters Sunday with 22 sacks, just 0.5 behind the single-season record held by both T.J. Watt and Michael Strahan. There are two games left but getting the record Sunday avoids any asterisks next to the record for coming in a 17-game season.

Getting the record against the Pittsburgh Steelers would also be rewarding, regardless of whether it is Aaron Rodgers or Mason Rudolph lining up under center. Some fans may argue getting the record against the latter would be the ultimate act of poetic justice.

The Athletic's Zac Jackson shared one problem that may arise on Sunday and it has to do with the conditions.

AccuWeather says there’s a 70 pct chance of rain and that winds will be around 20 MPH gusting to 28 MPH for Sunday’s Browns - Steelers game in Cleveland.



I forecast a 77 percent chance that the Steelers don’t throw a pass over 3 yards with Myles Garrett chasing the sack record. — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) December 27, 2025

Per Jackson, there is a strong chance of rain and significant wind gusts throughout Sunday afternoon. This likely means the Steelers won't be throwing the ball too much, limiting Garrett's chances for a record-breaking play.

There are other factors in play as well. The first is that the Steelers may enter Sunday as official AFC North champions. They need a Baltimore Ravens loss or tie to the Green Bay Packers on Saturday to make that a reality. If the Ravens don't win, the Steelers may be fine running the ball all game, potentially with Rodgers on the sideline all afternoon.

Conversely, a Ravens win keeps the pressure on the Steelers in what could be seen as a late-season trap game. That could mean more passing if the Browns run defense can wake up after some recent struggles. Garrett chasing the record at home should provide some motivation for a 3-12 team.

The conditions may ultimately help Garrett, given the other factors mentioned go in his favor as well. The biggest of all is the result of the Ravens-Packers game Saturday night. The only problem is that it's hard to find a Browns fan who would ever root for the Ravens to pull off a victory.

Garrett approaching this record on a three-win team shows his legendary dominance. Getting a sack on Sunday would give him the record and even allow him to rest for the season finale in a game the front office will surely be hoping to lose.

The Browns and Steelers will kickoff at Huntington Bank Stadium at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday.