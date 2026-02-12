Myles Garrett Sported an Awesome Chloe Kim Jacket to Support His Girlfriend at Olympics

Myles Garrett may have just earned his second NFL Defensive Player of the Year award, but he’s now an early contender for an unofficial boyfriend of the year award.

The Browns defensive star flew to Italy this week to support his girlfriend, Chloe Kim, who is competing at the Milan Cortina Olympics in snowboarding for her third time. She is a two-time halfpipe gold medalist in the halfpipe and is projected to three-peat on Thursday.

Garrett attended Kim’s gold medal halfpipe event on Thursday, as he has her other events, but this time, he sported an awesome jacket showing Kim on it from the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics. In the photo, Kim is holding the United State flag behind her after winning her first gold medal.

Myles Garrett is rocking a custom Chloe Kim jacket before Kim competes in the women's halfpipe final 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Zb0DSzgdiJ — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 12, 2026

It appears in the photo that Kim’s dad, Jong Jin Kim, is sporting the same jacket as Garrett. How sweet.

Garrett and Kim just recently made their relationship public in Nov. 2025, and the sports power couple has supported each other in their respective sports ever since.

