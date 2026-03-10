Cleveland Browns Winners and Losers Through 24 Hours of Free Agency

The Cleveland Browns kicked off the first day of the legal tampering period by agreeing to contracts with offensive guard Zion Johnson and linebacker Quincy Williams. However, these deals can't be finalized until the new league year begins on Wednesday.

The moves the Browns made were crucial, as they were in desperate need of a guard with Wyatt Teller likely not returning and Joel Bitonio possibly heading towards retirement.

They also needed an off-ball linebacker since Devin Bush agreed to terms with the Chicago Bears on Monday, and here are a few winners and losers through the first 24 hours of free agency for the Browns.

Winner : Mike Rutenberg

New defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg may not have liked that the Browns were unable to reach a deal with Bush, but he does bring in a linebacker, Williams, whom he knows well.

Rutenberg served as the New York Jets linebacker coach from 2021 to 2024, and during that time, he coached Williams throughout all four seasons.

Williams is already familiar with Rutenberg's coaching style, and Rutenberg understands how Williams likes to play. This mutual understanding is going to be fantastic for the Browns this season.

Loser: People who want Joel Bitonio back

It’s likely that Bitonio played his final game with the Browns last season. He will turn 35 this year and had contemplated retirement before ultimately deciding to return for another season. However, now that the Browns have signed Johnson to a three-year, $49.5 million deal, it seems Bitonio's time with the team may be drawing to a close.

Winner: Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders

The Browns didn't bring in a new quarterback on Day 1 of the league's tampering period, which is great news for Watson and Sanders, as they both look to secure the No. 1 job this offseason.

There was speculation that the Browns were considering acquiring Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis, but he has since agreed to a deal with the Miami Dolphins.

Cleveland could potentially acquire another quarterback, but that might happen through the 2026 NFL Draft. This could mean that the player wouldn’t have the opportunity to start this season.

Loser: Wide Receiver room

The Browns have two major areas that need attention: the offensive line and the wide receiver position. But they missed the opportunity to shore up their receiving corps on Day 1.

Cleveland could have been in the running for Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., who was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a late-round pick swap. It seems the Browns either weren't pursuing the opportunity or couldn't finalize the deal, and he would have been a nice option for Cleveland.