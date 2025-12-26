Cleveland sports legend reveals what Browns should do with Shedeur Sanders next year

There are a lot of questions about how the Cleveland Browns will handle the quarterback position in the offseason.

Right now, if the Browns believe in their starting quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, he could end up being the starter in 2026, which could lead to some interesting decisions.

Cleveland sports broadcasting legend Bruce Drennan spoke on his show on the BIGPLAY Sports Network as he shared how the Browns should build around Sanders.

"If they believe that Shedeur can be the guy, use the picks to build a strong OL and get skill position players."

In six games, Sanders has completed 55.1% of the passes for 1,103 yards and six touchdowns to eight interceptions. He's started five games this season, going 1-4 as the team's starter, losing his last four starts.

Despite the issues surrounding the Browns in 2025 with injuries and inconsistent play on offense, Sanders has been able to hold it together and keep Cleveland competitive in games. The accuracy is improving for Sanders, but there have been moments when his turnovers have been high due to some decision-making issues.

The Browns were hoping that guys like Jerry Jeudy and David Njoku would step up to be the top pass catchers on the team. Instead, rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. ended up being the leading receiver on the team as Jeudy was inconsistent and Njoku was reduced to being a backup.

Cleveland's offensive line has been a mess all season, with all but one starter missing time from the original lineup in Week 1. Injuries have plagued the line all season, leaving the Browns with significant questions about getting younger, as veterans have not been able to stay healthy.

That has also adversely affected the running game, as the Browns are one of the league's worst rushing attacks. Cleveland has something special with rookie Quinshon Judkins in the backfield, but couldn't put together consistent performances due to the problems with the line.

Anyone who has watched the Browns week in and week out would know that Sanders should not be judged by what happens this season, since the team is not as good as it should be. The offseason will have options at quarterback for Cleveland, but many in the city support Sanders as the starter, and the team should give him a full season to get it done.

The Browns will have the money to spend in the offseason to build the right team around Sanders if they give him a chance to win the job in 2026.