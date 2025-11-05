David Njoku shares passionate reaction after not being traded by the Cleveland Browns
Just a few seasons ago, it seemed like the Cleveland Browns and David Njoku were heading towards a divorce.
But a dropped trade request and contract extension in 2022 kept one of the league's best tight ends in Cleveland long-term. Now in the final season of that extension, Njoku was subject of many trade rumors.
But Browns general manager decided to keep Njoku at the trade deadline. When speaking with the media on Wednesday, Njoku shared that he was “happy as hell” that he was not traded at Tuesday afternoon’s deadline, and even channeled his inner Jordan Belfort when asked about his future with the Browns.
“I’m so happy I’m here. Of course, it’s always a possibility. This is the NFL, man,” Njoku said. “But I’m in Cleveland, baby. I’m not going nowhere. I’m not [expletive] leaving!”
When the Browns reach the finish line on what’s expected to be another wasted season, Njoku is set to become a free agent. The 29-year-old tight end has turned into a fan favorite as well as a reliable pass catcher for whoever plays quarterback. He noted that he found out he was not being traded just like everyone else, when the NFL deadline expired at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday.
Njoku winked and said that he can’t say whether or not contract extension conversations have started with the Browns. However, Njoku admitted that he wants to stay in Cleveland long term.
As Cleveland’s entire offense has struggled throughout the first eight games of their season, Njoku is having a down year. He’s caught 27 passes for 260 yards and two touchdowns.
If the Browns could figure out their passing offense, Njoku would become a much better threat.
At the trade deadline market, Njoku’s expiring contract likely would have only returned the Browns a late-round pick. With that pricepoint in mind, Berry likely decided to keep one of the best offensive players on the team, especially because the unit as a whole has already struggled so greatly.
While rookie third-round pick Dillon Gabriel has struggled, the expectation remains that the Browns will take a look at fifth-round pick Shedeur Sanders during the regular season. Having Njoku as a reliable pass-catching option for both young quarterbacks is important for their development.
The Browns only have nine regular season games remaining, but they could use this time to spearhead contract negotiations with Njoku. While he will be 30 years old when next NFL season kicks off, he’s still one of the most talented offensive players on the Browns. He’ll help any young quarterback that enters this ecosystem.
“I’m so happy man,” Njoku said. “I don’t know how else to put it.”