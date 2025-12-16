Browns lose highest-graded offensive lineman due to roster manipulation fail

The hits just keep coming for the Cleveland Browns.

The Browns have had an incomplete offensive line all season. In Week 14’s 31-3 loss against the Chicago Bears, the team had to use their ninth different offensive line of the season.

Teven Jenkins started at right guard for Wyatt Teller who was benched and injured two weeks ago. Jenkins left Chicago’s game after aggravating a shoulder injury. He’s day-to-day, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said on Monday.

When Jenkins left the game, he was replaced by guard Garrett Dellinger, who was signed to the active roster on Saturday when the Browns surprisingly released wide receiver Jamari Thrash.

In 29 snaps, Dellinger was Cleveland’s highest-graded offensive lineman on PFF. He was waived after the loss when the team decided to bring back Thrash. The Browns likely hoped that Dellinger would slide through waivers and land back on their practice squad.

That didn’t happen, as he was claimed on waivers by the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday.

Dellinger had spent the entire season on Cleveland’s practice squad after he was released by the Baltimore Ravens in August. He had signed with Baltimore after going undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft after a successful career at LSU. But after just 29 snaps protecting fellow rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders, the Browns were not granted the luxury of reuniting with their most productive offensive lineman from Sunday’s loss.

While Cleveland’s wide receiver room could use any help that it could get, Thrash has not received much of an opportunity with the Browns. The decision to release last year’s fifth-round pick was a bit puzzling, especially with how thin the Browns are at wide receiver.

The issue is – the Browns can’t be letting promising offensive lineman out of their building, either. Cleveland’s offensive line can use all the help they can get, especially after Sanders was sacked five times in Chicago and has been dealing with a nagging back injury all season.

To be fair, 29 snaps is an extremely small sample size. But PFF must have seen enough to make him Cleveland’s highest-graded lineman. The Browns simply can’t be letting offensive line help that has shown any promise out of the building.

As the Browns spiral with a 3-11 record, everything will be under a microscope for Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry, who could be fighting for their jobs in Cleveland.

Earlier this season, the Titans, who will welcome Dellinger into their facility on Wednesday, parted ways with former Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan. His son, Brian Callahan, had been fired as the head coach of the team days earlier. At the time, Stefanski refused to update on if the Browns could reunite with their formerly successful offensive line coach.

The Browns will hope that Jenkins will be healthy enough to hold down right guard for Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field.