Deshaun Watson posts cryptic message on social media with return to Browns looming
The Cleveland Browns may see quarterback Deshaun Watson suit up on gameday this season.
Cleveland's entering Week 11 with a measly 2-8 overall record with strugglesome quarterback play. Many have called for the former first-round selection and three-time Pro Bowler to take the field for the Browns again with hopes of turning the year around.
"Everyone is doubting me. Everyone don't believe in me," Watson said in a video posted to his Instagram account in April showing him working out. "Everyone don't think I can get back to where I was. But I know, and I believe the work that I put in, that I believe in myself... I know I'm gonna be way better than before."
Watson, who was involved in a league-altering trade back in 2022 with the Houston Texans, recently posted on social media that he has been working out in the Browns' facilities.
This comes after back-to-back injuries to his Achilles, the first occurring last October and the second just months later in January. He also suffered a shoulder injury that kept him off the field in 2023.
Before he can return, Watson must pass multiple medical exams to be cleared to return to official practice. For now, he continues to work out individually in hopes of staying up to speed.
Since 2022, Watson has only played in 19 games, due to injuries and suspensions, tossing for 3,365 yards, 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He was averaging a completion mark of 61.2% with a successful passing rate of 37.3%.
Cleveland's front office currently has him on a five-year, $230,000,000 deal, with restructured money taking his contract through 2029. He becomes a free agent in 2027 at the age of 32 years old.
Before heading to Cleveland, Watson was at the top of his game. He tossed for 14,539 yards, 104 touchdowns and 36 interceptions across four seasons. He also tacked on 1,677 yards and 17 rushing touchdowns as one of the leagues premier dual-threat quarterbacks.
However, since coming to The Land, he hasn't been able to return to his previous form, with the team turning to others to lead the offense.
“I know he wants to play a lot of football again,” Browns quarterbacks coach Bill Musgrave said late last month. “He feels like he’s got a lot of tread left on his tires."
In the place of the 30-year-old Watson this season has been rookie signal caller Dillon Gabriel.
Through seven games and five starts, he's completed a measly 58.6% in the passing game to go alongside 869 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions. He's been struggling to throw the ball down the field, with his longest completed pass being 24 yards and an average of 5.0 yards per attempt.
Watson's window to return could be opened in the near future, but for now, the team seems comfortable sticking with Gabriel, even through the struggles.
The rookie will have a chance to bounce back on Sunday, Nov. 17, with kickoff slated for 4:25 p.m. from Huntington Bank Field.