Everything Kevin Stefanski, Shedeur Sanders said ahead of first career NFL start
After making his NFL debut against the Baltimore Ravens, Shedeur Sanders is confirmed the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.
Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed that Dillon Gabriel remains in concussion protocol, clearing the path for Sanders to take his first reps at practice with the starters on Wednesday.
Stefanski told reporters that he spent extra time with Sanders reviewing film from his last practice. He added that the Browns “definitely want to lean in” to what Sanders does well.
"Just learning NFL defenses for young players, learning NFL defenses...all that work adds up,” Stefanski said. “I see significant growth from Shedeur.”
Sanders was 4-of-16 for 47 yards and an interception in one bad half of football against the Ravens. Immediately after the game, Sanders admitted that he “played bad” but was grateful for the opportunity to see real NFL action.
Now preparing for his first career start, Sanders told reporters that he hasn’t been checking his phone, as it has received too many text messages since the news came out.
“Same way I always am. Prepare mentally, physically, emotionally to make sure I’m my best self,” Sanders said.
The Raiders are one of the worst teams in the NFL. It’ll be a much weaker defense than what Sanders saw against the Ravens on Sunday. However, defensive end Maxx Crosby is a gamechanger, and Sanders will have to make sure he does not hold the football for too long, resulting in taking too many sacks.
If Sanders plays well against the Raiders, Stefanski would not speculate if he would be the starting quarterback moving forward once Gabriel clears concussion protocol. But since the Browns are in evaluation mode, Sanders could give them a better chance at evaluating their offense for the final six games on Cleveland’s schedule.
“I’m in the moment, present today,” Sanders said about stealing the starting job permanently. “Go too fast and you miss the small details. Never wanna overlook anything.”
Through five starts, Gabriel has underwhelmed. His “super computer” processing abilities have not equated to success on the field, as his physical limitations have him overmatched in each game he plays.
Undoubtedly, the Raiders will try to pressure Sanders. The former Colorado quarterback is at his worst when he’s holding onto the football for too long. However, his arm is stronger than Gabriel’s and he is more accurate – which could lead to promising things for the Browns offensively.