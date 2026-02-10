Five Cleveland Browns Veterans Who Might Not Be on Roster Next Season

The Cleveland Browns are facing a crucial offseason, and with new head coach Todd Monken coming on board, several veteran players may not return to the roster.

Some players might find themselves wearing another team's uniform next season or even considering retirement.

Left Guard Joel Bitonio

Joel Bitonio has been with the Browns since 2014, but he likely won't play another game in Cleveland. Bitonio will turn 35 this fall and considered retiring last season but ultimately decided to return. With head coach Kevin Stefanski no longer in place and with Bitonio hitting free agency, there’s a good chance the Browns won't look to re-sign him.

Right Guard Wyatt Teller

Like Bitonio, Teller will be a free agent this offseason, and without Stefanski, he should start considering a new team. The Browns acquired Teller from the Buffalo Bills in 2019, and he earned a spot in three straight Pro Bowls from 2021 to 2023. However, over the past two seasons, Teller's performance has declined, and he played in only 13 games this season.

Tight End David Njoku

The Browns drafted Njoku in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, and he has had a solid nine-year run in Cleveland since then. However, the Browns sought his replacement last offseason by selecting tight end Harold Fannin Jr. in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

On Monday evening, Njoku posted a farewell on social media.

Fannin emerged as one of the best tight ends in the NFL during his rookie season. With Njoku sidelined due to injuries, only appearing in 11 games in 2024 and 12 in 2025, it might be time for the Browns to consider a more cost-effective option for the No. 2 tight end spot.

Linebacker Devin Bush

Bush is coming off a fantastic season in his second year with the Browns. Cleveland would undoubtedly love to bring him back, but he might command a significant market value in free agency. The Browns may not be in a position to offer a substantial contract to a linebacker, especially since they drafted the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year, Carson Schwesinger, in the 2025 NFL Draft, who can hold down the linebacker group at a cheaper option.

Running Back Jerome Ford

Ford's time in Cleveland seemed to be coming to an end as the Browns drafted two running backs in the 2025 NFL Draft.

With Dylan Sampson being more of a third-down back who could take on the role Ford has held over the past four seasons, it raises questions about the need to bring Ford back. Given that the Browns have several gaps to fill on the roster, keeping Ford while having three running backs who performed well in their rookie seasons wouldn’t quite add up.