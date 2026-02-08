Why the Cleveland Browns Could Face Trouble in Free Agency

The Cleveland Browns are going into the offseason with a lot of uncertainty in the air, especially when it comes to the offensive line.

The Browns have some cap space to work with, but a number of free agents that won't be able to fit into it. NFL.com writer Matt Okada identified the Browns as one of the top three teams in terms of who will get hit the hardest in free agency.

"Similar to the Jets' situation, it should be tough for a team that won five games to rank this high on this list. However, sitting just above the cap and with the most current salary and aggregate snap share set to leave in free agency, it can in fact get worse for Cleveland. Its impending free agent list includes the entire starting offensive line -- LT ﻿﻿Cam Robinson﻿﻿, LG ﻿﻿Joel Bitonio﻿﻿, C ﻿﻿Ethan Pocic﻿﻿, RG ﻿﻿Wyatt Teller﻿﻿ and RT ﻿﻿Jack Conklin﻿﻿ are all entering void years on their contracts this offseason. Linebacker ﻿﻿Devin Bush﻿﻿ and tight end ﻿﻿David Njoku﻿﻿ are also notable names set to hit the market," Okada wrote.

"Then there’s the quarterback question. Will GM Andrew Berry and new head coach Todd Monken roll with Pro Bowler ﻿﻿Shedeur Sanders﻿﻿? Return to ﻿﻿Dillon Gabriel﻿﻿? Sign a bridge starter like ﻿﻿Russell Wilson﻿﻿ or ﻿﻿Marcus Mariota﻿﻿? Pull off a miracle draft trade to get top prospect Fernando Mendoza? Try another Day 2 or 3 option like Ty Simpson, Miami's Carson Beck or LSU's Garrett Nussmeier? Any way you slice it, the Browns don’t have many assets to surround said quarterback and might lose several more this March."

Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller and offensive tackle Jack Conklin. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Browns Facing Tough Free Agency Choices

The Browns are facing a lot of tough choices on the offensive side of the ball, but they have a pair of first-round picks to work with and a new offensive-minded head coach in Todd Monken that will shape the unit in his image as opposed to Kevin Stefanski, who was fired after six seasons with the team earlier in the offseason.

The first step for the Browns is to figure out how to fix the offensive line, which is the backbone of the unit. They likely won't be able to keep all five of their starters, but if they can keep a majority of them, it will be viewed as a success.

However, regardless of what happens in free agency, the Browns will have to continue building through the draft, which is the best and easiest way they will get out of this rebuilding period.