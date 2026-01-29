Former Browns Quarterback Believes Shedeur Sanders Looked Promising in 2025

The Cleveland Browns have seemingly never been able to lock down a quarterback long-term.

But that notion could change in the blink of an eye if second-year signal caller Shedeur Sanders ends up working out.

The 23-year-old is coming off a rocky opening year in the NFL, posting a 3-4 record while the team's starting quarterback with 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions on a 56.6% completion mark. He's also rushed 21 times for 169 yards and one touchdown. His film showed that he was growing game by game, becoming more comfortable in his abilities behind the offensive line.

While some of the general public have been heavily critical of Sanders, former Browns quarterback Jake Delhomme came out in support of him.

"He can pass the football," Delhomme said. "That’s one thing that he can do. I think rush-wise, like any young quarterback, he doesn’t feel it sometimes. But I think that can come. He escapes out the back of the pocket sometimes, and that’s hard in the NFL.

"But, listen, he did a pretty good job this year."

Delhomme played in Cleveland in 2010, tossing for 872 yards and two touchdowns, leading the team to a 2-2 record. He played 11 total seasons in the league, being selected for the Pro Bowl in 2005 while playing for the Carolina Panthers.

In a coincidental crossover, Delhomme actually was on the call for Sanders' first preseason game way back in August.

You know, I called Shedeur’s first game this year, a preseason game," he said. "They played in Carolina. So I was actually there and watched him play. I spoke with a couple of people before the game from Cleveland, and they had high praise for the kid. Loved him, loved his attitude, loved everything about him. And they all said the same thing.

"‘We just don’t think he’s ready yet, but we like him a lot as a person.’ That was one of the big things because he’s such a lightning rod."

Sanders has developed a lot since then, and for Delhomme to see it and hear the chatter surrounding the polarizing quarterback, it's exciting to see what could come from the former Colorado Buffalo.

Pro Bowl Selection

Yes, somehow, someway, even with 2025 not being a relatively statistically great year for Sanders, he was named a Pro Bowl alternate. The news was released following New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye advancing to the upcoming Super Bowl with his team, paving way for Sanders to take his place.

Perfect timing for Pro Bowl next week! ⌚️ Shedeur is headed to SF!!



📰 Read more: https://t.co/YwPBz56N4M pic.twitter.com/Lo9kNFaWG5 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 27, 2026

This type of honor should be used by Sanders as a way to learn from the other talented players that will be in attendance for the Pro Bowl, picking their brains and learning from tendencies that work. He may not end up playing, but just the experience alone is well worth it for a young quarterback like Sanders.

Dalheese's sentiment that he's raw and unpolished, but has a great personality and attitude is spot on. The only hope now for Cleveland is he keeps his mindset straight and uses the coming months to become more experienced and established underneath center.

The Browns also recently brought in a head coach who plays into his strengths, Todd Monken, who previously coached MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson with the Baltimore Ravens. His coaching style is expected to get the most out of him as well.

Monken and Sanders seem to be the focal points for the front office right now, with plenty of picks in the draft to build around them both.

Now, the focus shifts to free agency and the upcoming NFL Draft as the Browns look to retool ahead of the 2026 season.