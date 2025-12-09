New mock draft has Cleveland Browns building around Shedeur Sanders

Mock draft season is every week for Cleveland Browns fans, projecting who could be joining the team as early as next season is always a good time.

For most of the season, the Browns' first pick in the first round could be spent on a quarterback among the likes of Dante Moore or Ty Simpson, but now, with the recent fantastic play of Shedeur Sanders, mocks are not projecting the Browns to take a quarterback.

Instead, they are drafting around Sanders at quarterback. Currently, the Browns would have the fourth overall pick if the season ended today, along with the 27th pick in the first round in which they acquired from Jacksonville in the draft-day trade last year.

Trevor Sikkema, the lead draft analyst from PFF (Pro Football Focus), recently released a new mock draft, with the fourth overall pick, he has the Browns selecting:

WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

"When healthy, Tyson is an absolute stud. He has a separation rate above the 80th percentile against both zone and man, and he would immediately step in as WR1 for the Browns. The concern, however, is that Tyson has been injured in all four years of his college career, and that will cloud his draft range,” Sikkema wrote.

Sikkema details how impressive Tyson has been at Arizona State for the past two seasons. A 6’2, 195 lb product of Allen, Texas, Tyson originally started his career at Colorado.

He started off his career very well at Colorado, but a severe knee injury kept him out of the entire 2023 season. Tyson transferred to Arizona State, where he put up 1,101 yards and 10 touchdowns, being named Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year and First-Team All-Big 12.

Unfortunately, though, Tyson would miss the Big 12 Championship game along with the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal vs Texas, with a collarbone injury that was sustained in November.

Tyson has also shown out this season with 711 receiving yards and 8 touchdowns, but he injured his hamstring against Texas Tech, keeping him out for three games. Through seven games, he was the Big 12 leader in catches, receiving yards, and touchdowns.

For the 27th pick, Sikkema had the Browns drafting:

OT Caleb Lomu, Utah

"After landing a difference-making wide receiver near the top of the draft, the Browns must shift their focus to the offensive line. Additions at either offensive tackle or the interior would be welcome. Lomu is a young, ascending tackle prospect with all the physical tools to develop into a starter,” Sikkema wrote.

Lomu is the left tackle for the Utah Utes, at 6’6 308 lbs, he brings great pass blocking to the blindside of a quarterback. Lomu also brings fluid hips, light feet, and recovery quickness that fit a zone-heavy offensive system.