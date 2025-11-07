Former Cleveland Browns player explains why he would’ve tried to trade Myles Garrett
Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett was a focal point of discussions leading up to the NFL trade deadline.
Garrett signed a four-year, $160 million contract extension with the Browns in March after requesting a trade in February.
However, with the Browns starting poorly at 2-6 and Garrett appearing frustrated with the team's performance, many believed that Cleveland should have considered trading him before Tuesday's trade deadline, including that of former defensive tackle Phil Taylor.
"Why would you not shop a guy like Myles Garrett? I love him, but we ain't winning with him," Taylor said on Thursday during The Top Dawgs Show on the BIGPLAY Sports Network.
Taylor makes a good point that the Browns haven't won much with Garrett in nine seasons, and in the last two years, he's been playing great football, yet Cleveland has only won five games.
The main drawback of trading Garrett is the significant cap hit the Browns would face in dead money. Such an in-season trade would have left Cleveland with approximately $68 million in dead cap space for the following season.
Additionally, it has Deshaun Watson, who currently carries an $80 million cap hit for 2026, which is likely to be restructured. Managing the roster would be pretty challenging for the Browns if they find themselves with two players occupying over $100 million in dead cap space.
Cleveland could have received a solid trade package for Garrett, likely consisting of two first-round picks and a player. However, the Browns ultimately decided against it. They may revisit trade discussions during the offseason to consider if parting ways with Garrett could better position them for the future.
It's no secret that the Browns need to find a franchise quarterback. The 2026 NFL Draft appears to be lacking promising quarterback prospects. There’s a possibility that only one or two players might be worth selecting in the first round. If Cleveland doesn't manage to secure one of them, it may have to wait until 2027 to find its next quarterback.
To position themselves for a quarterback selection in 2027, the Browns might consider trading Garrett to gain first-round draft capital, enabling them to move up the draft board if necessary.
Cleveland faces several vital decisions in the coming months, and there’s a chance that the situation could worsen in 2027 compared to 2026. If the Browns trade Garrett during the offseason and fail to draft a rookie quarterback in the first round, their future may look bleak.