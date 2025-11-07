Myles Garrett's frustration should send message to Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns superstar Myles Garrett is coming off a five-sack game, but he was frustrated as the team lost to the New England Patriots in Week 8.
Now that Garrett is fresh off of the bye, the Browns defense hopes to build off of what their star did in hopes of being able to turn those performances into wins.
"I like the competitiveness with it. You know, you want guys, and the thing is, for him, like, there’s sometimes you get taken out of the game because it’s like a blowout win, and you’re protecting your guys at the end of the game," Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said. "And we had that at the end of the Miami game. And guys want sacks and interceptions and things like that.
"... I think the thing I told him this, the thing I was probably most proud of with his play was not the five sacks, it was the way he played the run in that game. And he did a really good job there, setting edges and chasing from the backside and things like that. Obviously, in a losing effort, there’s really no silver linings, but it was a good individual performance.”
Garrett earns praise despite Browns struggles
Garrett's frustration should send a message to the entire team. Despite having arguably the best defensive player in the league, the team is still losing.
The Browns simply can't afford to waste another year of Garrett's prime while they field such a poor overall product. Schwartz thinks that Garrett's visible frustration should raise the stakes for the Browns moving forward.
“Yeah. I mean, you want all your guys to be honest and to be, you know, to be honest with their feelings and things like that, but you also want to frame it the right way, and I think Myles has been good that way," Schwartz said about Garrett's frustration." I mean, you know, I think that you guys don’t with him on a daily basis, I mean, having frustration at the end of the game is not something that normally shows with him.
"... But I think that sends a strong message. And, you know, it’s a difficult thing to do during the week, to take every single rep, but I appreciated him doing that. I think it showed on that Sunday. Again, no silver linings and loss, but, you know, we’ll put it behind us and move on to the Jets.”