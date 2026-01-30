Former Cleveland Browns QB Added To Pro Bowl Alongside Shedeur Sanders

Cleveland Browns fans were surprised earlier this week when Shedeur Sanders was named to the 2026 Pro Bowl Games. He finished the season with seven touchdown passes, which is apparently enough for such an honor.

Sanders was named as a replacement and it is fair to note the current iteration of the Pro Bowl is not the same as what it used to be. The event culminates with a flag football game, so it's easy to see why so many others pass up on the Games even if they don't reach the Super Bowl.

The AFC roster only got more interesting Friday with the latest new addition to the squad.

The Browns produced two Pro Bowl QBs this season. https://t.co/FHqfB77aDq — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) January 30, 2026

Enter Joe Flacco. He was named to the Pro Bowl Games, meaning the Browns have two quarterbacks from the Week 1 roster in the event.

The veteran was traded to Cincinnati after playing in four games for the Browns, tossing two touchdowns and six interceptions. He was replaced by Dillon Gabriel, before the Pro Bowler in Sanders took over.

Flacco did improve with the Bengals and looked like his old self after a horrific start to the year in Cleveland. He threw 13 touchdowns with the Bengals and gave those fans something to cheer about in another lost year featuring a Joe Burrow injury. This came after he looked immobile to start the season with the Browns.

The 2025 Browns season will be incredibly bizarre to those in the future looking back. The final record will read 5-12, but will feature two Pro Bowl quarterbacks and Myles Garrett setting the single-season sack record. They also moved on from a two-time Coach of the Year in Kevin Stefanski.

Before Sanders, Derek Anderson was the last Browns quarterback to make the Pro Bowl. That came way back following the 2007 season. Not even Baker Mayfield, who led the team to a playoff victory, made the Pro Bowl in town.

This is a bizarre story but not one that should impact the team's plans in 2026. Todd Monken is in as head coach and the front office may decide to seek an upgrade at the most important position in sports.

However, there is still the Deshaun Watson question to answer. Will he be the starter if he is healthy?

There are always unknowns when it comes to a Browns offseason. Seeing Flacco and Sanders both make the Pro Bowl only adds to the unique drama that constantly surrounds the organization.