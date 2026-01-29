New Coach Todd Monken Hires Familiar Offensive Line Coach To Cleveland Browns Staff

The Cleveland Browns era with head coach Todd Monken is officially underway, and Monken is wasting no time in bringing in position coaches. The Browns announced that Monken would be hiring offensive line coach George Warhop to the Browns to coach the same position.

Warhop is following Monken from Baltimore, where the two had worked together on the same staff for the past two seasons. The Ravens' offensive line ranked at No. 16 under Warhop in 2025, which was a step back for the team from 2024. Warhop was promoted to the offensive line coaching position back in 2024 after the death of offensive line coach Joe D’Alessandris.

Warhop Returns to Cleveland For Second Stint as Offensive Line Coach

Dec. 18, 2011; Glendale, AZ, USA; Cleveland Browns offensive line coach George Warhop against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium. The Cardinals defeated the Browns 20-17 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This will be Warhop’s second stint with the Browns. Warhop coached the Browns from 2009 to 2013 and was able to build a strong line around Browns legend Joe Thomas. The Browns will be getting an outrageous amount of experience in having Warhop in the building, as he has coached in the NFL for 29 years.

Warhop will have work to do, and fast, as the Browns' offensive line finished their 2025 campaign ranked at No. 31 by Pro Football Focus. The Browns had the worst-ranked offensive tackles by PFF, as they combined to allow 21 of the 29 sacks surrendered by the team.

For as experienced as Warhop is, he does not come without some former struggles. Warhop was fired by the 49ers in the middle of the season in 2008 after his line had allowed a league-worst 29 sacks.

Cleveland Browns Could Target Offensive Tackle in 2026 NFL Draft

Dec 1, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken prior the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

The Browns have the No. 6 and the No. 24 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, and the offensive line could be an area the team looks to strengthen. Browns guard Joel Bitonio was the lone bright spot, arguably of the entire offense, as he came in ranked at No. 8 among guards in the NFL by PFF. The Browns have been predicted by some to pick Utah offensive tackle Spencer Fans with the No. 6 pick. Fano allowed just four sacks in 37 career collegiate games.

The Browns and Monken still have some big decisions to make on their coaching staff, but if Monken feels strongly enough about Warhop to bring him over from Baltimore, then Browns fans should give Monken the benefit of the doubt with this hire.