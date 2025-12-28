What the Browns’ win over the Steelers means for Shedeur Sanders’ future

The Cleveland Browns pulled off a 13-6 upset against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 17.

While some fans online are upset that the Browns sabotaged an opportunity at the No. 1 overall selection in the NFL Draft, defeating the Steelers is always a huge deal in Cleveland.

Rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders was 17-of-23 passing for 206 total yards and one touchdown compared to two interceptions in the victory.

While Cleveland’s offense left a bit to be desired in the second half, Sanders played a tremendous first quarter that gave the Browns an early lead – and they never looked back.

“He got a win, so that’s great for the young man. He gets to beat Pittsburgh, a division rival. Wins in this division are never easy. Proud of him for that," Browns head coack Kevin Stefanski said after the win.

The victory against the Steelers also knocked the Browns from the No. 2 slot in April’s draft order all the way back to No. 6 overall. It’s the fourth victory of the season for the Browns, who have showcased throughout the season that they need a lot of help offensively.

The Browns could be forced to build around Sanders via NFL Draft

If the NFL Draft were to be held ahead of the Week 18 matchups, the No. 6 selection would likely be too far back to select top quarterbacks Fernando Mendoza or Dante Moore. The Las Vegas Raiders, New York Jets and Arizona Cardinals are three known quarterback-needy teams ahead of the Browns.

The Browns have a bonus first-round pick from their draft night trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars. If they fall in love with Mendoza or Moore, it’s possible that the Browns would have to package that pick from Jacksonville in order to leapfrog other QB-needy teams.

Which is why Sunday’s win was massive for Sanders.

Now, it feels much more realistic for the Browns to bolster their offense in the NFL Draft. It’s a class where Mendoza and Moore are likely the only top-tier quarterbacks. So why not improve their porous offensive line or wide receiver rooms?

At No. 6 overall, the Browns could get Sanders some more protection like offensive tackle Caleb Lomu out of Utah. Or, they could make a splash with a wide receiver like Ohio State’s Carnell Tate or Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson.

The Browns could still opt to replace Sanders

Even if the Browns do not add a quarterback via the draft, they will likely try to add competition to the mix.

Remember, Browns rookie third-round quarterback Dillon Gabriel is still on the roster. While the Browns could release Deshaun Watson and eat his dead cap money, it sounds like he is going to be on the roster in 2026 as well. He’ll finally be healthy enough to compete for his starting job back.

Maybe the Browns finally pull a trigger on a trade for Kirk Cousins with the Atlanta Falcons. Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones could also be retread options for the Browns.

What's next for the Browns?

Keep an eye out for what the Browns decide to do with head coach Kevin Stefanski and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees.

Sanders has grown with Rees calling the plays for the Browns. But a new regime coming in could want their own players, which could potentially lead to the Browns orchestrating a trade to send Sanders elsewhere.

Because he has played winning football, Sanders has forced the Browns into several difficult decisions this offseason. He has one more opportunity to showcase his abilities against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 18.