Harold Fannin Jr. breaks Cleveland Browns rookie record vs. Buffalo Bills

The Cleveland Browns' rookie class continues to prove why their draft class is the best in the NFL this season. The Browns picked up some future franchise guys like Mason Graham, Carson Schwesinger, and possibly a quarterback for the future in Shedeur Sanders.

The best pick in the 2025 draft may have come in the third round, though, when Cleveland selected tight end Harold Fannin Jr. from Bowling Green with the 67th pick.

Fannin just broke the Cleveland franchise rookie record for receptions with his 67th reception of the season in the first half versus Buffalo. Fannin caught a short pass from Sanders and ran for 11 yards with 13:18 to go in the first quarter to grab the record. Fannin would also go on to catch his 5th touchdown of the season on the same drive.

Fannin was a standout star for Bowling Green in his junior year of college. He caught 117 passes, which led the NCAA and was a tight end record in NCAA history. Fannin’s 1,555 receiving yards were another tight end record in NCAA history, along with the 119.6 receiving yards per game, both led the NCAA for tight ends.

Those insane numbers led him to be a consensus First-Team All-American; he also set bowl game records in the 68 Ventures Bowl, as his 17 receptions and 213 receiving yards were both 68 Ventures Bowl records.

Fannin burst onto the scene for Cleveland as he caught seven passes for 63 yards in the first game of his career, along with five more receptions and 48 yards in the second game of the year.

His first career touchdown reception came in Week 5 of the season with a one-yard touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings. Fannin’s most impressive game came recently versus the Titans, where he caught eight passes for 114 yards and a touchdown.

Fannin still has a realistic shot to pass Greg Little’s 709 receiving yards, which would put him top five in Browns rookie receiving yards. Kevin Johnson’s 986 yards seem to be out of reach at this point.

The former Canton McKinnley grad has done it all for his hometown team in Ohio. The 21-year-old highlights the Browns' stacked 2025 draft class. One of Cleveland’s main priorities should be making sure that Fannin is a Brown for life, as his potential to be a perennial Pro-Bowl talent and a mainstay in the Cleveland offense for many years to come.