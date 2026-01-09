How Browns defensive tackle Mason Graham quietly turned around his rookie season

It wasn't all sunshines and rainbows for Cleveland Browns rookie defensive tackle Mason Graham.

The No. 5 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft had a relatively difficult season getting the ball rolling. When the Browns' front office traded back from the No. 2 spot to get Graham, the excitement was built on the basis that he'd be "one of the more dominant trench prospects in this year's class," according to many scouts.

As the season progressed, he showed signs of growth and comfort, two characteristics that would start to become apparent on the gridiron.

He went from recording 17 tackles, two for a loss and two quarterback hits through the first eight games of the season, to dominating down the stretch with 32 tackles, five for a loss and two quarterback hits through the last nine outings. He also tacked on four pass deflections in total.

He ended up finishing the campaign second on the team in total pressures with 36, 23 of which came over those final nine games.

Mason Graham quietly turned in a huge season for the Browns. He finished second on the Browns in total pressures (36), and 23 of them came over the final nine games, showing just how strong his late-season surge was.



Why did Graham bounce back so well?

There are a multitude of reasons that could have attributed to the turnaround of his first-season of pro ball.

A simple, but obvious one, is the fact that the organization lost defensive tackle Maliek Collins to a season-ending quad injury in Week 13. He was on pace to have a career year, which was overshadowing Graham, but once he was ruled out, the rookie was able to take on a bigger role on the defensive line.

He wasn't getting sacks, but he was continuously providing pressure, which then opened up the door for his teammates to get into the backfield and take down the opposing quarterback.

"Sacks come in bunches, and I know his are going to start coming soon because he is winning, getting pressure," Browns defensive line coach Jacques Cesaire said after Week 9.

Another reason why the 22-year-old Graham looked really good as the year closed out was due to 2023 Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett's journey to become the Sack King, a feat he would ultimately complete. However, when a player of Garrett's magnitude has more confidence and killer mentality than ever before, the entire opposing offensive line is going to turn their heads his direction.

That in turn led to the former Michigan Wolverine getting more one-on-one opportunities, something he exploited as he finished Top 10 among all rookies in run stop percentage and pass rush win rate as an interior defender.

This offseason, Graham will have plenty more time to continue to work on his craft and become an even better rusher.

If the Browns build around him and Garrett further, there's a real chance that they become one of the best outside-inside duos on the defensive line in the league.