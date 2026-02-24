Cleveland Browns Exploring Trading No. 6 Overall Draft Pick

With the fifth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns selected defensive tackle out of Michigan, Mason Graham. Just one year later, Browns General Manager Andrew Berry and the rest of the team's front office is in a very similar position.

Selecting Mason Graham at No. 5 last year was met with mixed, but very passionate opinions. Graham began what turned out to be a productive 2025 draft class. Graham totaled 49 combined tackles as a 22-year-old interior lineman, inside linebacker out of UCLA Carson Schwesinger took home the defensive rookie of the year award after 156 combined tackles and two interceptions, and even Shedeur Sanders collected three wins as a starting quarterback.

If the Browns want a chance at turning five wins into eight to ten wins, they have to hit again with this draft class. It starts with, once again, exploring all possibilities with the No. 6 overall pick in this April's NFL Draft.

Dec 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) and linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) celebrate in the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

The Browns are open to trading the No. 6 selection

Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot is reporting that Andrew Berry's front office will look into what deals are possible for the No. 6 overall pick in the upcoming rookie draft. The Browns held the No. 2 overall pick in last year's draft before dealing it to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The selection turned out to be Heisman trophy winner and two-way phenom Travis Hunter.

"The Browns will explore opportunities to trade down from No. 6 in hopes of finding a blockbuster deal like last year. In 2025, Browns GM Andrew Berry pulled off a draft day trade that will pay dividends for years, moving down three spots to No. 5 with the Jaguars and picking up a second and fourth in 2025 and an extra first-rounder in 2026." Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot

At the NFL Combine on Monday, Berry confirmed to reporters that the team would "absolutely" entertain trade calls and will weigh each package.

Andrew Berry said the Browns will “absolutely” entertain trading the No. 6 overall pick. — Nick Pedone (@NickPedone12) February 24, 2026

The Browns used the picks they received from Jacksonville to draft Quinshon Judkins in the second round and Dylan Sampson in the fourth. Both Judkins and Sampson proved they belong in the NFL this season. In 14 games as the starting running back, Judkins rushed for 827 yards and seven touchdowns.

If the Browns think they can draft the player they really want later in the first round while also receiving more draft assets, expect Berry to favor a deal like that rather than risking high on a player they don't feel as confidently about.

Cleveland's 2025 draft class is only going to make it easier for the Browns front office to take a deal that gives them more assets. More shots at the target increases the chances of hitting a bullseye, even if it's still extremely difficult to hit a bullseye.

Subscribe on YouTube for daily Browns coverage: