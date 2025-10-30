How Grant Delpit is flying under the radar for Cleveland Browns in 2025
The Cleveland Browns are getting elite production from Grant Delpit in 2025.
The former 44th overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft is off to an incredible start to the season, recording 41 tackles, two for a loss, two quarterback hits, one forced fumble and one sack on the season.
You'd think those numbers are coming from a linebacker or edge rusher, but it's from one of the top safeties in the league who is dualling as a rush and pass defender. In the passing game, he's got three deflections and one interception.
“We ask a lot from him, from all our different personnel groups," defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said. "Short-yardage package, he plays like a corner position. Base, will play a safety position. We have a big nickel that he plays the big nickel. We have nickel where he’s playing safety, dime where he’s playing a dime linebacker. That’s very difficult to do. But he has the skill set to do it and intelligence and the work ethic to. He’s making a lot of plays for us.”
In 2023, he was named a Pro Bowl alternate, signaling a major step forward in his career. After dealing with early-career injuries, it seemed he had finally taken a jump and surged to become one of the top safeties in the NFL. He's currently in many circles being talked about as a potential All-Pro this campaign, even with the Browns being a measly 2-6 on the year.
Delpit's other-half to the safety position, Ronnie Hickman, gave him his credit recently.
“Oh, 1,000 percent,” Hickman said. “He’s one of those guys that I think doesn’t get enough credit in this league, but once you cut the tape on, his play speaks for itself.
Even with many other cracks and crevices of Cleveland's roster struggling, Delpit is making the most of his opportunities.
“It’s just nothing that he can’t really do," Hickman said, "We use him in a multitude of ways and whatever job is asked of him or whatever’s required, he’s able to go out there and not just do it, but do it in an exceptional way.”
Just a few weeks back in one of the Browns' only wins of the year, Delpit was unstoppable. He punched out a ball for a fumble on special teams and got in the backfield for a tackle for loss and two quarterback hits. His forced fumble directly led to the Dolphins starting to spiral and the Browns gaining momentum to win that game, 31-6.
“He was flying around the field, whether it was run or pass, he was making somebody feel him that he was trying to inflict some pain,” defensive star Myles Garrett said after the game against Miami. “And I love that impose-your-will mentality.”
This season, the Browns have suffered losses of 41, 34, 32, 23, 21 and 17 points this season. And to the defense's credit, these losses haven't fallen on them.
The offense has been lackluster at best and borderline last in the league at worst. Whether its veteran quarterback Joe Flacco, who's now in Cincinnati, or rookie Dillon Gabriel, the production has not changed in the passing attack.
If the Browns can just get a better, more consistent offense, Delpit and the rest of the defense would soar. They finally would be appreciated at a higher level of being one of the best in the country.
Delpit needs to continue showcasing his next-level play on the defensive side of the ball, especially if the Browns want to get their season back on track.
“I want to be the one they say I keep ’em up at night, just like Myles, I’m sure they have nightmares about 95,” he said. “So the more of those players we got on our defense, the better for us, and that’s always the mentality that we have.”
Up next, the Browns look to prepare for a clash against the New York Jets on Sunday, Nov. 9, with kickoff slated for 1:00 p.m. EST.
Both the Jets and Browns have struggled mightily in 2025, with neither party currently expected to make the playoffs.