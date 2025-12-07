Three keys to Cleveland Browns defeating Tennessee Titans in Week 14

The Cleveland Browns have not had the best experience in 2025.

The good news? Neither have the Tennessee Titans, who have already fired head coach Brian Callahan and only have won a single game heading into Week 14.

Both of these likely see this game as winnable, as No. 1 overall draft pick Cam Ward has an opportunity to show out against a banged up Browns defense, which has been one of the best in football. Meanwhile, polarizing fifth-round rookie Shedeur Sanders has an opportunity to keep starting football games.

These are three keys to protecting home turf and defeating the Titans.

1. Get after Cam Ward

It should be both simple and easy.

Ward is pacing to be the most sacked quarterback in the history of the NFL. Long gone are the days of Taylor Lewan and Jack Conklin in Tennessee, as the Titans have a worse offensive line than the Browns.

By this point, you probably know that Browns superstar pass rusher Myles Garrett is chasing history. He is four sacks away from setting the single season record.

While four sacks in one game seems like a big ask, Garrett has done it before – and Tennessee's offensive line is bad enough to allow it to happen.

Unfortunately, throughout 13 weeks, Cleveland’s offense is still not much of a threat to do anything. Their path to victory is sacking opposing quarterbacks and dominating time of possession. It’s boring – but it has worked three times.

2. Let Shedeur Sanders cut it loose

Sanders is making his third start with the Browns.

Against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sanders passed the eye test. He looked good in the first half of last week’s loss against the San Francisco 49ers but started pressing when the Browns fell behind.

Facing the Titans should present Sanders with opportunities to showcase his three weeks of practice with the first team offense and push the ball down the field.

3. Please fix special teams

To say Browns special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone had a tough week would be an understatement.

The Browns had four special teams errors. They started the game allowing a 66-yard return. Then undrafted receiver Gage Larvadain dropped a punt, but thankfully recovered it. In the second half, he muffed a punt and lost it, which inevitably led to San Francisco points.

Malachi Corley found a way to be the most embarrassing player when he toe-tapped a kickoff out of bounds, costing Cleveland’s offense a rare chance at ideal field position.

Chimere Dike has been a dynamic return specialist for the Titans – which should scare Browns fans.

Please, please, please fix this special teams.