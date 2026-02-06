How Jim Schwartz’s Cleveland Browns Exit Will Cost Him Two Years of His Career

After being passed up for the head coach position of the Cleveland Browns, Jim Schwartz decided to quit.

Instead of returning to Cleveland to coach the best defense in the NFL, Schwartz decided that he’d rather resign from his position as defensive coordinator – even though the team wanted him back.

Schwartz had an explosive departure from the Browns, where he packed his office and told coaches close to him that he would not be returning to the facility.

On Thursday, Schwartz notified the Browns that he would be resigning on the same day that Myles Garrett would win his second-straight Defensive Player of the Year and Carson Schwesinger won Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Maybe that attitude and demeanor speaks volumes about why he was skipped over for the head coach position again. In 2020, the Browns hired Kevin Stefanski over Schwartz. Last week, they hired Todd Monken over Schwartz, despite the 59-year-old defensive coordinator having endorsements from key stars including Garrett and Denzel Ward.

Can Jim Schwartz coach somewhere else next season?

Schwartz resigned. The Browns wanted him back and retained his rights. With two years remaining on his contract, Schwartz will likely have to stay out of the NFL until that deal in Cleveland expires.

If not, a team could elect to trade draft picks to the Browns, who will retain his rights over the next two seasons. For example, if Schwartz sits out in 2026 but decides that he wants to become a defensive coordinator or head coach in 2027, the team interested in hiring him would have to make a trade with the Browns in order to secure his services.

This is wildly rare – especially since Schwartz isn’t really viewed as a head coaching candidate. While he interviewed for the Baltimore Ravens’ head coach vacancy, sitting out for one or two full seasons will likely eliminate Schwartz as a head coach candidate moving forward.

But that’s the reality of this situation. He cannot coach anywhere else for the next two seasons because the Browns hold his rights.

The Browns allowed offensive coordinator Tommy Rees out of his contract to join Kevin Stefanski’s staff with the Atlanta Falcons as offensive coordinator. They let special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone get hired away by the Los Angeles Rams. Schwartz wasn’t let out of his deal, as the team really wanted him back. Instead, he decided to resign from his position.

Monken will have to replace all three coordinators this offseason and will begin interviewing candidates immediately to replace Schwartz.

Schwartz’s decision is not unprecedented.

In 2015, Schwartz wasn’t retained by new Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan. Instead of coaching football, he took a consulting gig in the league offices to help with officiating decisions. In October of that year, Schwartz turned down a defensive coordinator position with the Miami Dolphins. In 2016, he joined the Philadelphia Eagles as their defensive coordinator.

If a team wanted to hire Schwartz after this resignation, they would have to compensate the Browns in order to secure his rights.