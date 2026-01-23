How Mike McDaniel Subtly Dissed Cleveland Browns After Declining Head Coach Job

As the Browns head coaching search is currently stuck in limbo with the Rooney Rule and cancelations, Cleveland is going to need to figure something else out fast.

Meanwhile five of the other teams needing a head coach have already hired their next head coach, and the other four have already begun to meet the Rooney Rule requirements.

The Buffalo Bills recently met with former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel for their open coaching spot. McDaniel was supposed to meet with Cleveland to help satisfy the Rooney Rule, but backed out.

The Browns originally met with McDaniel for a first round interview on January 12th. However, the interview was held online, while the rule states interviews with minority candidates have to be in-person to count.

The Browns then made McDaniel a finalist for the head coaching job, planning to bring him to Cleveland Wednesday for a second interview.

That didn’t go as planned. McDaniel turned down the interview to accept a role as an offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers. A decision that both sides lived with, but McDaniel then interviewing for a new head coaching job tells a big story about the Browns job.

Why did McDaniel turn down the Browns but not the Bills?

There are very few candidates who want this job. McDaniel isn’t the only candidate to choose not to interview with Cleveland. The Chargers former defensive coordinator Jesse Minter was supposed to meet with Cleveland this week, but backed out of his Thursday interview to accept a job as the rival Baltimore Ravens head coach.

The Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula also turned down an interview with the Browns. Shula, the grandson of the legendary head coach Don Shula, has been interviewing with teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers. Meanwhile he told the Browns simply “No thanks at this time.”

The Browns still have three candidates to seriously consider. Their current defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, the Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski and the Rams passing game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase.

Scheelhaase would still help the Browns meet the NFL’s diversity rule for one candidate. The current problem is that the Browns can’t interview Scheelhaase as they get ready for the NFC championship. If the Rams make the Super Bowl, they may be able to interview him during Pro Bowl week, but can’t officially hire him until after the Super Bowl.

The Browns would still need to interview one more minority candidate from outside the organization before they can hire anyone. Udinski is set to interview with the Bills for a job too. The Bills could steal Udinski away if the Browns can’t figure out an interview before then.

Things are starting to look bleak for the Browns chances at getting their ideal head coach. It looks like Cleveland could be one of the last teams to make their hire, getting stuck with a non-ideal candidate.