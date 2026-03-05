Travis Switzer Uses One Word To Describe New Browns Head Coach Todd Monken

The Cleveland Browns will go into 2026 with a mostly all new coaching staff as they look to turn around the organization from a disappointing 4-13 season that saw the Browns use multiple quarterbacks.

With offensive coordinator Travis Switzer now on staff, the new OC wasted no time in praising new head coach Todd Monken, while giving Browns fans an inside look at what they can expect from Monken and the new coaching staff in 2026.

Travis Switzer Praises Browns Head Coach Todd Monken's Passion

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Cleveland Browns coach Todd Monken speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In a recent press conference, Browns OC Travis Switzer praised Monken and told reporters about Monken’s greatest gift: His passion.

Passion, the first thing that comes to my mind is passion. He would've been great anywhere, he is perfect for here. And I truly believe that. The city, the players, the building, they're going to see his passion.”

Passion would be a nice change of pace for Browns fans to see on Sundays, after two losing seasons with a combined record of 8-26 in the last two years. Monken spent the last two seasons as an offensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens, with his new job with the Browns marking his first NFL head coaching job.

Monken and Browns can not Afford to Whiff in 2026 NFL Draft

The added bonus to hiring a coach after a regular season has concluded is giving the coach a chance to go to Indianapolis for the NFL Combine, and to familiarize himself with NFL Draft prospects.

The 2026 NFL Draft is one the Browns simply can not afford to whiff on. The Browns hold two first round picks, and are in dire need of of a big time playmaker on the offensive side of the ball as well as more depth in the secondary.

While Switzer’s comments about Monken and his passion are great at first look, Switzer himself will have a massive job laid out in front of him. The Browns offense is in dire need of direction as they ranked 30th in total yards per game with 262.1 and 31st in points per game with 16.4. Switzer will also get his chance to put his stamp on a team that is still in the process of finding out if their future franchise quarterback is currently on the roster.

Browns fans will get their first look at Monken’s decision making on April 23 in Pittsburgh when the 2026 NFL Draft gets underway.