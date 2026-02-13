Fans Loved What Myles Garrett Did for His Girlfriend Chloe Kim During Halfpipe Final

Chloe Kim just missed out on making Olympic history on Wednesday when she fell during her final run in the snowboard halfpipe final and had to settle for a silver medal. The 25-year-old was looking to become the first snowboarder in history to win three straight gold medals in the event but that dream came to a stunning end thanks to the performance by 17-year-old Choi Ga-on.

Kim's biggest fan, Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett, was in Cortina all week cheering on his girlfriend and he was there to give her a big hug after what sure seemed to be her final Olympic run. The two have become quite the power couple but on Thursday they were just like every other couple, and fans loved it.

Garrett, who set the NFL regular season sack record this past season and was named the Defensive Player of the Year last week in San Francisco, was seen cheering on Kim during all of her runs in Livigno, Italy. Fans really loved how into it Garrett got and how supportive he was of his girlfriend. They especially loved the the big camera he was seen carrying around the mountain, snapping photos and videos like every proud boyfriend would do.

Myles Garrett using all the cameras at his disposal watching Chloe Kim at the Olympics 📸 pic.twitter.com/LTEOZrMBcW — ESPN (@espn) February 12, 2026

He used his cameras to get an awesome video of Kim during her qualifying round.

Myles Garrett had a great view of @ChloeKim’s top qualifying run on the halfpipe in Livigno.



🎥 IG: flash_garrett pic.twitter.com/ZXn5BlkR3i — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) February 11, 2026

During Thursday's final he was seen wearing a sweet Chloe Kim jacket.

Love to see it 🤩



Myles Garrett is rocking a custom Chloe Kim jacket before Kim competes in the women's halfpipe final 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Zb0DSzgdiJ — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 12, 2026

And after she settled for second, Garrett was there to give her all the hugs.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett congratulated his girlfriend Chloe Kim on her halfpipe silver medal she won despite a shoulder injury. 🏅 📸: Getty; REUTERS pic.twitter.com/cCvbzU40Rg — Page Six (@PageSix) February 12, 2026

Fans loved all of that:

Myles Garrett showing up to watch Chloe Kim go for her third straight gold with the nerdy camera set up like his dad did when he broke the sack record is adorable pic.twitter.com/w7ZgtnxnAs — Scott Groves (@_scottgroves) February 12, 2026

Certified giant man Myles Garrett with the big camera, cheering on Chloe Kim, towering over her family, with a big grin, is just adorable. — Brad Shapiro (@btshapir) February 13, 2026

Myles Garrett with his professional camera taking pics of Chloe at the Olympics🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹 — sara grapevine (@saragrapevine) February 12, 2026

myles garrett with his camera cheering on chloe kim oh my heart — Hayley McGoldrick (@GoldieOnSports) February 12, 2026

absolutely obsessed with Myles Garrett watching Chloe Kim at the halfpipe final with a GIANT camera in hand and crossing himself before her first run, we love a supportive bf — alex ervin🍉 (@alexervin928) February 12, 2026

Can Myles Garrett play for literally any other team so I can root for him as I have become extremely endeared by him being the most boyfriend ever https://t.co/HjmTSLzswI — the greg hy supremacy agenda (@ADropOfMagic) February 12, 2026

ladies if he ain’t like this he aint the one https://t.co/hScSlLtqu1 — mac ｡°❀ 🫧 (@onlyangeleclerc) February 12, 2026

Chloe Kim was all class after settling for silver

As for Kim, it sounded like this was her last Olympics and she had a classy message for Ga-on, who seems ready to become the sport's next star.

“It’s all about passing the torch, so there’s no one else I would have rather stood next to on the podium than her,” Kim said. “I’m so proud of her and I’m so excited to see what she does next.”

If this is in fact it for Kim, she finishes her career with a gold medals at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games and the 2022 Beijing Games and a silver medal at Milan Cortinal Games. A legendary run by a legendary athlete and her famous boyfriend was right there rooting her on and supporting her with everything he had.

Now that's a pretty cool way to go out.

