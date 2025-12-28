Cleveland Browns legend Myles Garrett hints at retirement plans ahead of sack record

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is one sack away from achieving greatness, becoming the all-time leader in sacks in a single season.

By accomplishment of the feet, he will surpass Hall of Fame defensive end Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt, whose Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the other sideline in Week 17. Garrett should be joining them in the Hall of Fame when his career ends and the Browns legend offered some insight on when that day may come.

"Yeah, I think five years is right at that time to take out, go ahead and hang the cleats up," Garrett told reporters.

"So, I do think about if I could if I can do it, and I think I’m only getting better. I think the numbers are only pertained to look similar to how they are right now. So, I’ll be knocking on his door pretty soon. He’s got the little graveyard he did a couple years back. We had all these graves, and he had to show me up. But it’s okay, Imma catch him.”

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is all smiles as he jogs back inside. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Garrett wants to break all-time sack record

Garrett is trying to catch Bruce Smith, who leads the NFL record books in all-time sacks with 200. It took Smith 19 seasons (15 with the Buffalo Bills, four with the Washington Redskins) to achieve the feat, but Garrett is looking to do it in just 14 years based on his five-year plan.

Garrett is sitting at 124.5 sacks, which is third among active players. Cameron Jordan of the New Orleans Saints has 130 while Washington Commanders linebacker Von Miller has 137.5. At his current pace, he should surpass both of those players by next season and then he could start chasing Smith.

During all of this, he's going to snatch several awards and records on his way there, beginning with the chance to pass Watt while playing against the Steelers. Watt is recovering from a collapsed lung and won't play against the Browns, but Garrett doesn't feel there is a rivalry between the two pass rushers.

"I think the guys around here have that more in their minds about the rivalry, whether it’s him and I or the Browns and the Steelers taking it from them than I do. I just want to go get it to say that I got it because I feel like that’s what I’m capable of," Garrett said ahead of the game.