How Shedeur Sanders could help reshape Cleveland Browns rebuild

The Cleveland Browns were winners on Sunday as they managed to get the job done in Las Vegas against the Raiders, which left many wondering if rookie Shedeur Sanders would quarterback this team throughout the rest of the season.

On Monday, the Browns are officially ready to embark on that new journey, as head coach Kevin Stefanski announced that Sanders would be the starting quarterback for their Week 13 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. The question remains what this decision could mean for the Browns season going forward and beyond.

Sanders, being the polarizing figure that he already is, gave Browns fans a jolt of life with his performance on Sunday, which seemed to also give life to the players themselves with an overall complete performance in Cleveland’s win.

Sanders finished the game 11-for-20, passing for 209 yards with one touchdown and one interception, and while this stat line isn’t otherworldly, it’s enough to give the team and fans confidence and excitement for what’s to come.

It’s important to note that with the Browns win on Sunday, they improve to a 3-8 record, meaning their draft position falls slightly from drafting third to drafting sixth if the season ended today. This could ultimately be a good thing for Cleveland if they plan to draft to build around Sanders, not to replace him.

In the upcoming 2026 draft, Cleveland could shift their focus to rebuilding their aging offensive line or possibly boost their wide receiver room with a young, impact player. Potential options could include offensive tackles Spencer Fanu out of Utah University or Francis Mauigoa out of Miami University.

Other offensive options include top receiver prospects in Makai Lemon from USC or Carnell Tate from Ohio State. All options listed would undoubtedly help out Sanders in the future if he remains the starter beyond the 2025 season.

It’s no secret that the Browns have a plethora of young and veteran talent on both sides of the ball, but with a generational player on defense in future Hall of Famer Myles Garrett, revamping their offense to increase production should be their main focus. With that, Sanders gives the Browns their best chance to win games this season and next while not wasting the generational talent that is Myles Garrett.

With Kevin Stefanski’s quick commitment to start Sanders this upcoming Sunday over Dillon Gabriel, who was recently cleared to play after a concussion suffered against Baltimore, it seems as if Stefanski’s trust in Sanders has increased significantly over the course of the past week.

Sanders will look to keep their offense rolling after his first career win as the Browns face off against the 49ers this Sunday in Cleveland at 1:00 p.m.