Browns owner Jimmy Haslam explains Kevin Stefanski firing

With head coach Kevin Stefanski getting shown the door for the Cleveland Browns, there has been some explanation coming from ownership in terms of why Stefanski was let go.

Even though Stefanski led the Browns to multiple playoff appearances, the focus from Browns owner Jimmy Haslam was on the past couple of years.

A common saying in the sports world is “What have you done for me lately?”, and for Haslam, he was not impressed with the lack of success that has occurred in Cleveland over the last two years.

“Ownership takes full responsibility for where we are…to win 8 games in the last 2 years is unacceptable…we are going to give you a better product…our fans deserve better,” Haslam detailed in his press conference earlier today.

Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam watches his team warmup before an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Browns looking for better after firing Stefanski

Cleveland finished 5-12 this season after winning the last two games versus Pittsburgh and Cincinnati. A very emotional Stefanski was extremely hyped up to win on a game-deciding field goal against the Bengals, possibly feeling the inevitable pressure.

It is refreshing to hear the owner of the team be upset with the performance of his team, and to sympathize with the fans, saying that they deserve better. I believe that most fans would respond that the results will speak for themselves if they happen.

Haslam also talked about the results of this year, and he was asked if he thought the team was good enough to win more games this year than they did:

“You know, it's easy for me to say yes, so yeah, I think it was good enough to win more games.”

Haslam seemed pretty upset over the team’s performance this year, and last season, the team finished at 3-14, ending up with the second overall pick.

It seems like the losing and the struggles on offense were the deciding factor for Haslam to get rid of Stefanski. Cleveland ranked 31st in the NFL in points per game at just 16.4, 31st in passing yards per game (165.1), and 27th in rushing yards per game (97.0).

Last year, Cleveland was even worse; they ranked last in the NFL in points per game at 15.2 and 28th in total yards per game. As an offensive coach, those numbers are not acceptable in back-to-back seasons.

The talent on the Cleveland offense could also play a part in those numbers, as the quarterbacks starting for the Browns were not ideal.

Nonetheless, Haslam was not satisfied with the team's performance, and he took it out on the head coach. Now, the most important part of the offseason is finding the right coach for the future of the team.