Inside Paul DePodesta's confusing legacy with the Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns fans were given quite the surprising news story this week, and it had to do with a controversial name of someone not even on the roster.
Chief Strategy Officer Paul DePodesta has left his post after nearly a decade to take a top role with the Colorado Rockies of MLB. So, what is his legacy in Cleveland?
The answer to that question will differ depending on who you ask. Some fans may say DePodesta represented proper structure after Jimmy Haslam hired and fired so many leaders early on in his tenure as owner. Yet others, likely the more vocal crowd, are happy to see him leave the Browns. Then there are those who may have no clue he was even working for the team.
DePodesta showed up in 2016 and the Browns proceeded to go 1-31 in his first two seasons. At the time, this was openly part of the plan. That plan allowed the team to draft Myles Garrett, Denzel Ward, Baker Mayfield, and other elite talents.
Jump to today, and the Browns are among the worst teams in the NFL. They finished 3-14 last season and have one of the worst contracts in NFL history still on the books. Thus, it's easy to say not much changed in a decade under DePodesta.
The problem with analysis of the executive is that media members and fans alike simply had no idea what he did. It was often discussed how he lived in San Diego, earning millions a year to oversee this football team. Did he help scout or draft? Did he push to move on from Baker Mayfield? Did he carry more weight in the front office than anyone else? No one really knows.
The unknowns are what make him such an easy punching bag. Perhaps he did help the Browns in very positive ways, but the lack of transparency allows fans to assume he is behind every bad decision as well. And if he was not behind those moves, then what was he getting paid to do?
While some casual fans may have never even heard of DePodesta, this could be the first major domino to fall. If DePodesta was a top Kevin Stefanski supporter, his exit could be notable. It just all depends on the whims of Jimmy and Dee Haslam, and who they blame for this current mess.
DePodesta is not going to earn a spot in the team's Ring of Honor for one playoff win in nearly a decade. He showed up after a three-win season and is leaving following another. His name will simply go down as another chapter in the bizarre story of the post-1999 Cleveland Browns.