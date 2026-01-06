It was more than football to Andre Szmyt as he reveals what he's learned this season

Andre Szmyt’s first memory with the Cleveland Browns could not have been harsher.

Making his debut against the Cincinnati Bengals, the kicker missed a late field goal that would have changed everything, but instead the Browns walked off the field with a crushing 17–16 defeat. Those moments can linger, feeding fans’ doubt and impatience, as they desperately seek results.

How redemption can be a beautiful thing, though. Szmyt responded in the best way possible. In the follow-up game, he drilled a 49-yard field goal that proved decisive, lifting Cleveland to a 20–18 victory over the Bengals and allowing the Browns to finish the season on a high note.

It was a reminder that the line between heartbreak and celebration in the NFL is often just a few inches of accuracy, a steady swing of the leg, and believing in yourself.

“I learned to trust myself, and that I’m meant to be here,” Szmyt said. “I knew it going back in college, like, I knew I was able to, given the opportunity, I now could play in the NFL.”

Szmyt reflects on Browns season

Inside the locker room, Szmyt quickly became a favorite. He earned his teammates' affection not only through his ability but also through his resilience.

“They had my back Week 1, and they have my back now,” Szmyt stated about his teammates. “And everybody’s talking about how, ‘that’s so sweet, I knew you’d come through for us.’ And hearing that feels really special.”

Statistically, his turnaround was undeniable. Since Week 1, and especially when the pressure was on the Browns as the season progressed, Szmyt was remarkably consistent.

Over the final 16 games, he missed only two field goals and was perfect on extra points. By season’s end, he finished 24-for-27 on field goals and 25-for-26 on extra points, numbers that reflect reliability under pressure.

“Very proud of him,” outgoing Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said of Szmyt.

“Confidence in him never wavered. I felt it was the right thing to do to keep him where he was. He showed in practice all the time that he was very consistent.

For teammates and coaches alike, his story became a source of perspective, reminding them that performance and pain often coexist. For Szmyt, it was no different as he was carrying a weight far more than what was expected of him on the field.

Over the summer, his mother died after suffering a brain aneurysm, a loss that reshaped everything around him. Every kick came with that weight. Still, he knows she is watching. And he knows she is proud.

“I can finally take a breath and look back at it,” he said. “I’m still kind of shocked at what happened, what went down and then looking at the game right now. Everything we’ve been through, it’s kind of sad now taking it to the offseason.

“It’s like right before the season my mom passed, and it was like, now it’s a new challenge in life I have to go through. But I know she’s watching. I know she’s proud. I know she always wanted this for me, and to be able to do it and come through for her really means a lot.”