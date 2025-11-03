Jets head coach won't announce starting quarterback vs. Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns aren't the only team with issues arising at the quarterback position.
After a one-win start to the 2025 campaign, the New York Jets are not willing to announce the starting quarterback for the team ahead of this weekend's game against the Browns. The news comes from Jets head coach Aaron Glenn.
When asked about who will start coming out of the Week 9 bye, he told reporters he wasn't going to say that publicly.
“You know I’m not going to give you that answer,” Glenn said. “I’m going to keep that close to the vest.”
Through eight games, the Jets have started former Ohio State Buckeye, Justin Fields, in seven games. He's passed for 1,089 yards and five touchdowns on a 64.1% completion rate, while rushing for 288 yards and three touchdowns.
After struggling to help lead the team to wins, Glenn and the front office has given heavy criticism to Fields. Team owner Woody Johnson was one of the major critics of the dual threat quarterback.
"It's hard when you have a quarterback with a rating that he's got," Johnson said. "If we can just complete a pass, it would look good."
The week following these comments, the Jets attempted to move the direction of veteran scrambler Tyrod Taylor as the starter. However, he was injured in practice and the team was forced into giving Fields another start.
Ahead of the Browns game, Taylor is back and practicing for New York, giving him a good shot at being on the field Sunday at MetLife.
“That [decision on who's starting] will be between me and the player,” Glenn said. “I don’t understand why you guys keep doing it. It’s really getting hilarious, too, because you guys keep asking the same question and I keep giving you the same answer.”
Issues and confusion surrounding quarterbacks are normally rare, but these aren't new things for Cleveland.
The Browns have had their fair share of quarterback controversies as well, with the team at one point in time having four on roster. They ultimately traded Kenny Pickett to the Las Vegas Raiders and Joe Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals, before placing rookie Dillon Gabriel at the helm of the offense.
Gabriel has passed for 702 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions through four starts. However, he's only completed 59.9% of his passes with an average of 4.9 yards an attempt and 8.3 yards a completion.
He's struggling to get the ball down the field, with many analysts and fans calling for rookie Shedeur Sanders to be given the start for the team.
Unfortunately for those wanting to see it happen, head coach Kevin Stefanski has continued to double down on Gabriel staying as the team's signal caller.
"Dillon will continue to learn, will continue to get better, but it's really an entire offensive type of thing where we all need to better," Stefanski said after the crushing loss to the New England Patriots.
While both the Jets and Browns are dealing with countless issues internally, none are as glaring as the quarterback position. On Sunday, answers will finally be given on which team is having a worse season.
The Browns and Jets combine for a total record of 3-13 so far through nine weeks of the 2025 campaign.
The two sides will clash from MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 9, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. EST.